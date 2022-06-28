Every summer, the Heritage Association of Dundalk gets together with members of the community to put on an extravagant and fun-filled festival for the birth of the USA. There’s food, drinks, arts, crafts and live music. It is a celebration of all the love and blessings that the community has to offer, and people of all ages, persuasions, and backgrounds are welcome to attend!
The bicentennial anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in 1976 marked a transitional period for Dundalk’s July 4th festivities. Before the fair existed, there were a few different activity-filled events in celebration of the Independence Day holiday, including the Dundalk Jaycees’ carnival which ran from the mid 1960s through 1975. Members of the community would go door to door collecting donations in order to fund the festivities, and one such member was Bill Fogle.
After several years of doing this, and with the bicentennial approaching, Fogle had the idea to put on a fair to both commemorate the special anniversary holiday and fund the Optimist Club’s parade and fireworks display. Funding would come from a small entry fee of $1 per attendee, which seems small by today’s standards, but with over 130,000 fairgoers attending, the fair was a massive success. The cost is now $10 per person upon entry.
Fogle’s intention was to create a time and space for members of the community to come together and showcase their talents, relax and enjoy the fruits of our freedom. With everything from collectibles revolving around local sports teams, clothing, jewelry, burgers, mediterranean dishes, snowballs, lemonade, and, of course, fried food, the fair’s vendors have something for everyone to enjoy. Beer and other alcoholic beverages will be available in the age-restricted beer garden. Fogle’s vision was a success and continues to be such to this day, not only raising the funds necessary for the parade, but also for the fair’s entertainers and staff.
Fogle served as chair of the association for about ten years, starting at the year of the fair’s inception until 1986, when his duties as a leader of the community took precedence. Bill Fogle passed away in 2014, a brother, husband, father and beloved member of his community.
After Bill stepped down in 1986, his brother Bob Fogle stepped up to the position for 14 years from 1987 to 2002. From that point forward, Bob Fogle has acted as the chairman of entertainment, pulling performing artists from around the state and, in some cases, across the country to provide live music for the fair.
“It’s always such a pleasure to speak to the performers,” Fogle says of his time as entertainment chair, “I get to talk to all kinds of people... some of them are big stars, others are local celebrities.”
And the lineup he’s put together for this year says it all. Gazze the Fun Band is set to return to the Shipway Stage and kick off the dancing on Friday evening in the 7:30-8 p.m. time frame, celebrating their 50th year as a group. Bands of all brands will take the Dunmanway and Shipway stages throughout all three days of the fair. Bluegrass, country rock, an AC/DC cover band, up-and-coming rockers and even polka are just a few of the genres that this year’s lineup has to offer. 80s national celebrity glam rock groups Slaughter and Kix will be headlining Saturday and Sunday nights respectively.
For the parade in 2020, the pandemic quarantine was in full swing, causing shutdowns worldwide in order to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The heritage association had to find a way of hosting the fair without it being in person, so they partnered with The Dundalk Eagle to work something out.
Betsy Griffin, advertising sales director for APG Media of Chesapeake (the parent company of The Dundalk Eagle), had the idea to organize the fair virtually. Mike Ursery was the editor for the Eagle at the time and was in charge of organizing a number of aspects of the virtual fair.
“There were a lot of moving parts,” Ursery says. “We had to keep up with all the emails, meet deadlines and pull in a number of different acts — a lot of casting and reeling really.”
The bands that agreed to perform were asked to record concert sets and send it to the Eagle. Local speakers were also asked to record themselves recounting their favorite moments from previous years’ fairs in brief 30 second videos. Both the bands’ and the speakers’ videos were then spliced together such that a concert would play, followed by a minute window in which two speakers’ videos would play, which would then be followed by the next concert. The fair only took place for three hours on one evening, but it was packed with inspiring content in a time when the community needed it most.
Mark Kyrsak will be the master of ceremonies for the grand opening of this year’s fair on Friday, July 1st at 7 p.m. in Heritage Park, although the fair will open its doors and the first bands will start playing at 4 p.m. He says the opening ceremony will feature the Presentation of the Colors by the Vietnam Veterans of the community, followed by a recording of John Wayne’s pledge of allegiance, at which point Kyrsak will introduce the Chorus of the Chesapeake to the stage.
They will perform the national anthem, followed by a number of national hymns like “America the Beautiful.” Bob Fogle is a member of this group and recalls joining it 66 years ago just after leaving the Navy, and has loved every moment of it.
“It’s more than just a barbershop quartet,” says Krysak. “It’s a whole choir of 50 or more men singing the most patriotic hymns of the nation.”
Eric Davis is the current chair of the Dundalk Heritage Association and the unsung hero of the fair. He’s been working diligently to “put out fires” across the network of connections and their preparations for the past several weeks, so be sure to give him a big ‘thank you’ for all his hard work if you see him at the fair.