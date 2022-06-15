A Dundalk residential facility was one of 14 establishments recognized by the The National Institute of Senior Centers (NISC) in its most recent Programs of Excellence Awards.
The Ateaze Senior Center received honorable mention in the awards’ technology category for an innovative program named “Tech Talk” geared toward helping senior citizens become more technologically literate.
Tech Talk was a partnership between a group named Requinity (comprised of high schoolers) and the Ateaze Senior Center. On a bi-weekly weekly basis Requinity worked alongside BCDA staff to host a free tech class on Zoom to help bridge the gap of technology and seniors, says a statement released by the Baltimore County Office of Communications.
The program was developed under the tutelage of Rebecca Ebert who is now the director of Seven Oaks.
As time progressed, Requinity developed YouTube tutorials to instruct elderly individuals how to use various technology tools and platforms, from using Zoom to using a cell phone, among several other .
“Our staff continue to excel in their creativity and innovation,” said BCDA Director Laura D. Riley. “They are often recognized nationally and locally for the diverse programming that they offer in-person and online. We are honored to receive these Programs of Excellence awards, and hope that other senior centers across the country will be able to replicate these programs to benefit their members.”
Ateaze was one of three Baltimore County Department of Aging (BCDA) senior centers recognized. Perry Hall’s Seven Oaks Senior Center was a first-place award winner in the health and wellness category for its virtual program “Elder Day,” while Parkville Senior Center also won honorable mention in the cultural programs category for its program “Historical Perspectives of Baltimore – a Virtual History.”
Parkville Senior Center’s award-winning program brought the region’s vivid history into the homes of participants during a time of social distancing and isolation, according to a Baltimore County release. Chris Riehl, a tourism industry professional, led the program which paired his “enthusiasm and knowledge of Baltimore history with the center members’ love of the city and their shared experience of living through part of the history.”
Program topics included: The Life and Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Fighting for Freedom; Love is in the Air; Lights, Camera, Baltimore!; Play Ball; Erin Go Bragh; and the battle of Baltimore at Ft. McHenry while celebrating cultural achievements, industry, popular culture, artistic contributions and sports.
The Programs of Excellence winners and honorary mentions are chosen by a national committee of senior center professionals. This year’s categories were marketing/public relations, cultural programs, health and wellness, nutrition, technology, and hybrid Programming while this year’s highlighted category is entitled “Addressing Social Isolation.”
The three BCDA senior centers, along with 11 others throughout the nation, garnered recognition from NISC for having innovative, creative and replicable programs for elderly adults.