The Back River Waste Water Treatment Plant’s anaerobic digesters are seen in this file photo. Del. Ric Metzgar has said he will propose the creation of a task force to study the treatment plant, which was taken over by the state earlier this year amid risk of catastrophic failure.
Delegate Ric Metzgar (R-6) would like to preview the 445th Session of the Maryland General Assembly which meets starting January 11 through April 10, 2023.
Delegate Metzgar pre-filed one bill to reduce the number of Early Voting days to four days not including Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays. He feels this would be an important cost-saving measure because he feels that the current Early Voting system is too long. This measure would save taxpayers money.
He will also reintroduce the Heartbeat Bill. This bill would allow the mother to hear the heartbeat of a fetus in the womb before deciding on having an abortion. Delegate Metzgar may introduce other bills during the Session.
The other measure he will propose is the creation of a task force to study the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant. He and other members of the Delegation have been in contact with plant officials and have made visits to the site. The Delegate favors the continuation of state control of the facility which is set to expire December 31, 2022.
He looks forward to hearing what Governor-Elect Wes Moore has to say about his priorities for Maryland.