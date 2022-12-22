Delegate Ric Metzgar (R-6) would like to preview the 445th Session of the Maryland General Assembly which meets starting January 11 through April 10, 2023.

Delegate Metzgar pre-filed one bill to reduce the number of Early Voting days to four days not including Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays. He feels this would be an important cost-saving measure because he feels that the current Early Voting system is too long. This measure would save taxpayers money.