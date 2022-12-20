Throughout the past five months, the North Point Odd Fellows Lodge have been gathering donations for its once-a-year Odd Saint Nick program to provide less-fortunate children with quality Christmas presents.
The local lodge members have raised the program’s funds with efforts from raffles and hosting events like this summer’s Odd Fest and last month’s Chili Cook Off, to accepting donations directly from individuals and businesses.
The program’s mission is to “believe that every child deserves to experience a great Christmas, regardless of their family’s financial status.”
Odd Saint Nick works by local families coming to the program for assistance and giving lodge members their children’s wishlist for the program to fulfill it. From then, the program’s volunteers work to gather everything on a child’s wishlist that includes “acquiring more rare or expensive items through private sellers and donations.”
“Christmas is important,” said Jeff Phillips, the program’s coordinator. “It’s the most important holiday to a child — when they go back to school and see all the awesome stuff everybody else got suddenly they think, ‘I was good so why didn’t Santa Claus come to me?’”
However there was no such thing as an Odd Saint Nick program more than seven years ago. The North Point Odd Fellows’ Lodge would raise funds through their events and simply donate to charities like the Wounded Warrior Project.
The Odd Fellows wanted to see how other people’s donations would go to help the less-fortunate directly and locally.
Phillips says one distinctive feature about the Odd Saint Nick program is how 100 percent of donors’ money will go towards buying presents for children.
For instance, the North Point Odd Fellows’ Lodge raised $2,500 from last month’s Chili Cook Off event where all proceeds went directly to the Odd Saint Nick program, where this year the program has provided presents to over 120 local children in need.
Though over 120 children are provided with Christmas gifts, families and others have sponsored less-fortunate children and helped Odd Saint Nick fulfill some toy wishlists.
However, the program has directly shopped for over 88 local children and refuses to turn down anyone who comes to them for assistance up until Christmas day.
Through months of preparation and raising money, Odd Saint Nick has spent the last sorting through all the presents they need to deliver before Christmas. At their lodge in Fort Howard, Phillips and his merry band of volunteers opened boxes that were stacked to the ceiling.
“What we’re trying to do is level the playing field and get kids good stuff — not like them walking in and pick out things from random junk bins — we’re spending like $100 worth per kid,” Phillips said.
Last Saturday, the program’s volunteers could be seen stuffing multiple toys ranging from toddlers’ to pre-teens', and sending them out for delivery.
Erin Phillips, Jeff’s wife, has an important job of keeping track of how many toys they have in inventory, which child gets this what item and how many, and checks the delivery status of each box of presents Odd Saint Nick sends out.
Since 2019, it is all meticulously kept in a large, very detailed, Excel spreadsheet that’s colored-coded for specific categories that determine which child has gotten their delivery, as well as which one they supposed to be preparing and which toys are they waiting for.
“I think Odd Saint Nick started with the desire for bringing people together and throwing events, and then we had recently become parents around that time, but you feel that empathy for other children and other parents once you’re experiencing it first-hand,” Erin Phillips said.
If any reader would like to find out more information on how to help go to the North Point Odd Fellows’ Odd Saint Nick program Facebook page, or contact Jeff Phillips at djrexgolden@gmail.com for donations.
“I got a hold of one of Jeff’s friends and she told about what they’re doing in charity work and I want to do some charity work, too, so we got a hold of each other and got to talking,” said Odd Saint Nick volunteer Jerome Torres. “I run a charity program myself with Blue Scorpion Dojo but I just continue doing more myself.”