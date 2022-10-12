The fall harvest is on sale at the Dundalk Farmers Market, held Saturdays at the corner of Dunmanway and Shipping Place. Stock up on pumpkins, gourds, corn and other produce because Oct. 29 will be the last Farmers Market Saturday this year.
For Jack-O-Lantern carving and Thanksgiving decorations, now is the perfect time to pick up some festive pumpkins and other seasonal squashes at the Dundalk Farmer’s Market.
Contributed Photo by Roy Moreland
Fresh fruits and vegetables from local farmers are sold at the Dundalk Farmers Market, at the corner of Dunmanway and Shipping Place.
The Dundalk Farmers Market has a variety of local items like teas, soaps and other goods seen here.
Halloween pumpkins, Thanksgiving squash and other seasonal fruits and vegetables are on display in Historic Dundalk every week during Farmers Market season.
Beginning in July and running into the fall, the Dundalk Farmers Market gathers every Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon between Dunmanway and Shipping Place, where local farmers and artisans sell produce and other goods.
The last Farmers Market Saturdays of the season will be Oct. 15, Oct. 22 and Oct. 29. Now is the perfect time to stock up on festive fall gourds and the last crop of the harvest before winter sets in.
The Dundalk Farmers Market is presented by the Greater Dundalk Chamber of Commerce.