Farmers market season appears to be in full swing in Baltimore County.
As of June 4, the Overlea Farmers Market opened and will run every two Saturdays for the next four and a half months.
The market, located in close proximity to residents of northeastern Baltimore County, will be held on the grounds of the Natural History Society of Maryland at 6908 Belair Road from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the following dates: June 4 and 18; July 2,16 and 30; Aug. 13 and 27; September 10 and 24; and Oct. 8 and 22.
Coordinated by the Overlea Community Association, the farmers market did fairly well on its first day this past weekend, attracting about 150 customers and visitors, according to Overlea Farmers Market manager Melissa Davis.
“My favorite part about the farmers market, and what it means to me at least, is community connections,” said Davis, also the president of the Overlea Community Association.
“It’s really fun to see everybody and returning vendors as well as returning patrons year after year. People always look forward to the farmers market.”
Davis, along with colleagues and a board of volunteers, run the market. Depending on the week, the market could draw anywhere from 17 to 25 vendors, she said. Middle River’s Homberg Farm serves as the primary supplier (known as the anchor farm) of produce for the Overlea Farmers Market this year.
Back for its seventh year, the market will offer a variety of locally grown food, crafts and other items, including fresh produce, baked goods, coffee, pastured eggs and chicken, hot foods, fresh flowers, distilled liquor, fresh bread, sauces, local honey, jams, olive oil and seasonings.
“It allows the opportunity to get fresh produce from a local farmers,” Davis said of what this means for community members.
“We really like to act as an incubator for businesses, so we’ve had a few businesses get their start at the Overlea Farmers Market that have either moved on or have also grown into a storefront as opposed to just vending at a market,” Davis said. “So that’s pretty exciting.”
A Commercial Revitalization Action Grant (CRAG) from the Baltimore County government made the Overlea Farmers Market possible.
For the previous two years, Overlea Farmers has been heavily limited due to COVID-19 restrictions. This year, however, a sense of community will be back at the market. Additionally, the market will feature different themes, ranging from “Opening Day” to “Circus Day” to “Firetrucks and Emergency Response Vehicles,” which typically varies week by week.
“We hope that it brings a sense of community to our neighborhood, that it’s a draw,” Davis concluded, adding that she hopes the market can serve as an attraction for Northeast Baltimore County and city residents.
“We also hope that it provides sustainable food for our community members. We operate in what would technically be considered a food desert. It’s difficult to get fresh produce in our immediate area, so it’s kind of nice to bring a farmer in and have locally grown produce there.”