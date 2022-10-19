Outside linebacker Eric Coates runs after intercepting the ball in Dundalk’s 53-14 win over Catonsville on Friday, Oct. 7. Coates snatched another interception a week later against the Franklin Indians in a close win, 7-0, on Friday, Oct. 14.
Photo by Ben Terzi
Outside linebacker Eric Coates runs after intercepting the ball in Dundalk’s 53-14 win over Catonsville on Friday, Oct. 7. Coates snatched another interception a week later against the Franklin Indians in a close win, 7-0, on Friday, Oct. 14.
Last Friday, the Dundalk Owls battled Franklin High School for a hard-fought 7-0 victory with playoffs looming.
With advancing their regional record to 5-0, the Owls’ close victory demonstrated the grit-and-grind effort to win games in the trenches — is it why Dundalk remains at the top of its regional division.
In this game, the Owls’ defense was key in pulling out of Reisterstown with another mark in the win column. The defense stuck to their hard-hitting ways and refused to let the opposing offense into the end zone.
“Franklin is a good football team,” Head Coach Tom Abel said. “We missed some opportunities, but our guys played well.”
For this game against the Indians, nobody like junior cornerback Adonis Fuller personified the blue-collar play of Dundalk Football. Fuller led the game with 10 total tackles, with six of them being performed on his own.
The Indians’ offensive line was no match for senior defensive lineman Dajuan Jones, who made four tackles behind the line of scrimmage. Notable outside linebacker Dale Martin found his way to the opposing team’s quarterback for two sacks.
Not only was the Owls’ defense prolific in the trenches, they also dominated the air game with a multitude of interceptions. Defensive backs Fuller, Kamari Brathwaite and Eric Coates each picked off the Indians’ quarterbacks to show up big for their team.
“Defensively we did a phenomenal job,” Coach Abel said. “Close games are good, especially against good teams because it shows you can win that type of ballgame.”
Though the game was low-scoring, that didn’t stop some offensive players from having big games on the stat line.
Senior running back Jordan Fiorenza has yet another monstrous game that saw him pick up 130 rushing yards on 25 carries, as he averaged a solid five yards per attempt.
With the run game solid as usual, the Owls continue to show the duality of their offense by tossing a few in the air for some serious gains and a score.
Senior quarterback Ja Bonner seemed to have given every receiver the ball on 10 completions for 100 passing yards. Though less than usual, the Owls’ receivers had a field day in the air, with senior Kamari Brathwaite receiving on 40 yards, with four catches that resulted in the singular touchdown that elevated the Owls above Franklin High school.
“Even though the pressure is on or the situation may not be the best, we can fight through the adversity and make the best of it,” Abel said. “It’s always good to get one of these wins in right before the playoffs.”
With only two more games before playoffs, the Owls sit comfortably at the top of Baltimore County’s Division 1 football standings.
Through the season so far, the Owls have scored the most points and been scored on the least out of any of the six other schools in their division.
Dundalk High School looks to face Dulaney High School this Friday at the Owls’ home field at 7 p.m.