The Dundalk Independence Day Parade was on July 4 at 8:15 a.m. It kicked off at the Logan Village Shopping Center with a procession of fire engines from the Baltimore County Fire Department.

GREEN KICKOFF DIVISION

Company 27: Wise Avenue VFC

Company 26: North Point / Edgemere VFC

Company 6: Dundalk Station

Company 15: Eastview Station

Company 9: Edgemere Station

Company 54: Chase Station

Company 28: Rosedale VFC

Company 74: White Marsh VFC

Company 51: Essex VFC

Company 21: Bowleys Quarters VFC

Sean Spacek — 1966 C-95 Mack Fire Engine

Glenn Spacek — 1988 Pierce Arrow

Schweigman Family — 1951 Ward La France Pumper

Purkey Party Pumper, Bubble Blowing and Flame Shooting Fire truck

GOLD DIVISION

Governor Larry Hogan

State Sen. Johnny Ray Salling

State Del. Ric Metzgar

State Del. Bob Long

State Del. Robin Grammer

Baltimore County Executive John Olszewski Jr.

Baltimore County Council Chair Julian Jones

Baltimore County Councilman Todd Crandell

Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger

Baltimore County Sheriff’s Office

Baltimore City Pipe Band, Sponsored by: B & B Welding Company, Inc.

B & B Welding, McShane Bells

Parade Committee Bucket Brigade by Scout Troop 884, supported and chartered by the Dundalk Optimist Club Chairperson — Rob Carrigan & Jason Mincher

Dundalk Optimist Club “Host of the Dundalk Independence Day Parade”

Grand Marshals: Dundalk High Football Team 2021

Dundalk Dynasty Junior Owls

Dundalk Dynasty Elite

Parade Judge Chairman Judge: Roy Moreland

Judge: Kelly Williams Carlson, Artistic Director, Dundalk Community Theatre

Judge: John Melzer, Citizen of the Year 2020, Dundalk Optimist Club

Judge: Tasha Gresham-James, Executive Director, Dundalk Renaissance

Judge: Jean Walker, President, Dundalk-Patapsco Neck Historical Society

Four Judges Escorted by: Horse-drawn carriage from Benchfield Farms

Donald F. Marshall 1943 Ford Jeep, Followed by Veteran/Military Unit

1952 Willys M38 Jeep, Duane Urban Jr. and Dustin

RED DIVISION

Dundalk American Legion Post 38 Honor Guard

Baltimore Marching Ravens, Sponsored by: Heritage Association of Dundalk

New York Ultimate Military Star 2022

Baltimore’s Birdman Orioles Car — Greg Hudnet

Baltimore’s Birdman Ravens Car — Greg Hudnet

Dangerously Delicious Pies — Miller Brothers 1926 Model T Ford

Dan Cox for Maryland Governor

Reading Buccaneers Drum and Bugle Corps; Reading, PA, Sponsored by: Drug City Pharmacy

Dundalk High School Naval Jr Reserve Officer Training Corps Honor Guard

Maryland Transportation Authority Police

Bill Volz, Weis Markets Representatives

Nicolee Ambrose for Congress

Baltimore Batman

Miss Maryland 2022: Kayla Willing

Miss Maryland Teen 2022: Ryleigh Jackson

Kelly Schulz for Maryland Governor

White Sabers Drum and Bugle Corps, Sponsored by: Dundalk Renaissance Corporation

Henry Ciezkowski for Baltimore County Executive

Greater Dundalk Chamber of Commerce

Robin Ficker for Maryland Governor

Knights of Columbus, 4th Degree; MD District

Cub Scott Pack 354

Al Roberts for Baltimore County Sheriff

Holabird-Norwood Dance Program

Dundalk Texas Roadhouse and Andy Armadillo

Baltimore Hon Hive “Hons”, Escorted by: Dawn and Don Kight

Ms. American Beauties Pageant / Ms. Jackie Walters

Katie Curran O’Malley for Attorney General

Fusion Drum & Bugle Core, Sponsored by: Peggy and Dennis McCartney

Baltimore Kwik Dry

Robbie Leonard for States Attorney

Dundalk Dragons Lacrosse

Aisquith’s Sharpshooter / BSA Venture Crew 314

A-Tech Hydraulics Inc.

Peter Franchot for Maryland Governor

The Goats

St. Rita Catholic Church “Celebrating 100 Years in Dundalk”

Barry Glassman for Maryland Comptroller

ESP Viper / Lady Viper Lacrosse Program

ESP Softball

Thilo Gluck for Baltimore County Executive

Ft. Howard Haunted Dungeons

Mission BBQ, Canton

WHITE DIVISION

Shenandoah Sound Marching Band, Sponsored by: Walmart Dundalk

Integrity Childcare

Beeline Fitness

Doug Gansler for Maryland Governor

Idiotbox

Glenn L Martin Composite Squadron, Civil Air Patrol

Darren Badillo for Baltimore County Executive

Bearded Rebellion Beard Club of Maryland with the Rebellious Babes

Xpress Exterior Design

Christ Embassy Essex Inc.

Jim Shalleck for Attorney General

Knott Mechanical

Dvorak LLC

Jim Haynes for Baltimore County State’s Attorney

Recover Baltimore / Rosedale Baptist Church

On A High Note Show Choir

Brooke Lierman for Maryland Comptroller

Summitt Point Motorsports Park

Joe Teague Solo

Lorie R Fried for United States Senate

Joanna’s Café / Sean Banfill

Valerie McDonough for Maryland State Delegate

Dude’s Snack Attack

Underground Dance Academy

Yoga Mouth Studio

New Light Bike Brigade

Donna Eve Sekora for Baltimore County Council

Bear Creek Rec Council

Eastern Shore Mustang Association

Angels Supporting Your Troops

Calvary Baptist Church

Maryland’s 9/11 Rolling Memorial

Scott Collier for Maryland Congressman

Great Expectations Show Choir

Team Lo Lifes Car Club

Key Brewing Company

Donna’s Tavern and Restaurant

Tim Fazenbaker for Maryland Delegate

Sikhs of USA

Maryland Waterways Foundation

Ed Crizer for Democratic Central Committee

Justin Holliday for Baltimore County Council

BLUE DIVISION

Sparrows Point Steel Drum Band, Sponsored by: Weis Markets

McNeals Towing

Mustang Club of Maryland

Andy Kuhl for Baltimore County Sheriff

Community College of Baltimore County

Odd Fellows #4 North Point

Back River Restoration Committee, Inc.

Tim Kaye Duo

West Inverness Dance Competition Team

Eastern Assembly of God

Gray-Charles Recreation Council

Watersedge Baptist Church

Patapsco High School Alumni Association

Patapsco Patriots Marching Band, Sponsored by: Heritage Association of Dundalk

Nuestras Raices Inc.

Danza Alegria

Los Tecuanes De River Dale

Radio Escandal

Uruguayos of Maryland

Uruguay Beauty Salon

Juventud Latina

Comparsa de Chinelos

Atwater Cab

Baltimore County Democratic Central Committee

Operational Police Protective Services

Marshall Stone Solo

Relay for Life Eastern Baltimore County- Michael Meeker

Watersedge Fall Festival / Watersedge Rec Council

Maryland and DC Star Wars Costume Fan Club

Dwayne Wilson Solo

The 88th Parade is hosted by the Optimist Club of Dundalk and the Dundalk Independence Day Committee. The committee’s chair is Will Feuer, and members of the committee include: Bob Crandell, Mike Klinedinst, Jess Lilli, Charles Martin, Dennis McCartney, Megan Ann Mioduszewski, Mike Mioduszewski, Roy Moreland, Bryan Shirk, James Shirk, Rosie Tallon, Rainea Zaras and Steve Zaras. The Parade Support Team includes Michael Andy, Bill Barry, Robert Carrigan, Dawn Dishon-Feuer, Debbie Feuer, George Fischer, Lisa Harlow, Bill Jankiewicz, Tammy Jankiewicz, Karie May, Lee McBride, Jason Mincher, Ken Moreland, Rick Slayton, Jason Slayton and Arkia Wade. More information is available online at www.dundalkparade.com.