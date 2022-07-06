The Dundalk Independence Day Parade was on July 4 at 8:15 a.m. It kicked off at the Logan Village Shopping Center with a procession of fire engines from the Baltimore County Fire Department.
GREEN KICKOFF DIVISION
Company 27: Wise Avenue VFC
Company 26: North Point / Edgemere VFC
Company 6: Dundalk Station
Company 15: Eastview Station
Company 9: Edgemere Station
Company 54: Chase Station
Company 28: Rosedale VFC
Company 74: White Marsh VFC
Company 51: Essex VFC
Company 21: Bowleys Quarters VFC
Sean Spacek — 1966 C-95 Mack Fire Engine
Glenn Spacek — 1988 Pierce Arrow
Schweigman Family — 1951 Ward La France Pumper
Purkey Party Pumper, Bubble Blowing and Flame Shooting Fire truck
GOLD DIVISION
Governor Larry Hogan
State Sen. Johnny Ray Salling
State Del. Ric Metzgar
State Del. Bob Long
State Del. Robin Grammer
Baltimore County Executive John Olszewski Jr.
Baltimore County Council Chair Julian Jones
Baltimore County Councilman Todd Crandell
Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger
Baltimore County Sheriff’s Office
Baltimore City Pipe Band, Sponsored by: B & B Welding Company, Inc.
B & B Welding, McShane Bells
Parade Committee Bucket Brigade by Scout Troop 884, supported and chartered by the Dundalk Optimist Club Chairperson — Rob Carrigan & Jason Mincher
Dundalk Optimist Club “Host of the Dundalk Independence Day Parade”
Grand Marshals: Dundalk High Football Team 2021
Dundalk Dynasty Junior Owls
Dundalk Dynasty Elite
Parade Judge Chairman Judge: Roy Moreland
Judge: Kelly Williams Carlson, Artistic Director, Dundalk Community Theatre
Judge: John Melzer, Citizen of the Year 2020, Dundalk Optimist Club
Judge: Tasha Gresham-James, Executive Director, Dundalk Renaissance
Judge: Jean Walker, President, Dundalk-Patapsco Neck Historical Society
Four Judges Escorted by: Horse-drawn carriage from Benchfield Farms
Donald F. Marshall 1943 Ford Jeep, Followed by Veteran/Military Unit
1952 Willys M38 Jeep, Duane Urban Jr. and Dustin
RED DIVISION
Dundalk American Legion Post 38 Honor Guard
Baltimore Marching Ravens, Sponsored by: Heritage Association of Dundalk
New York Ultimate Military Star 2022
Baltimore’s Birdman Orioles Car — Greg Hudnet
Baltimore’s Birdman Ravens Car — Greg Hudnet
Dangerously Delicious Pies — Miller Brothers 1926 Model T Ford
Dan Cox for Maryland Governor
Reading Buccaneers Drum and Bugle Corps; Reading, PA, Sponsored by: Drug City Pharmacy
Dundalk High School Naval Jr Reserve Officer Training Corps Honor Guard
Maryland Transportation Authority Police
Bill Volz, Weis Markets Representatives
Nicolee Ambrose for Congress
Baltimore Batman
Miss Maryland 2022: Kayla Willing
Miss Maryland Teen 2022: Ryleigh Jackson
Kelly Schulz for Maryland Governor
White Sabers Drum and Bugle Corps, Sponsored by: Dundalk Renaissance Corporation
Henry Ciezkowski for Baltimore County Executive
Greater Dundalk Chamber of Commerce
Robin Ficker for Maryland Governor
Knights of Columbus, 4th Degree; MD District
Cub Scott Pack 354
Al Roberts for Baltimore County Sheriff
Holabird-Norwood Dance Program
Dundalk Texas Roadhouse and Andy Armadillo
Baltimore Hon Hive “Hons”, Escorted by: Dawn and Don Kight
Ms. American Beauties Pageant / Ms. Jackie Walters
Katie Curran O’Malley for Attorney General
Fusion Drum & Bugle Core, Sponsored by: Peggy and Dennis McCartney
Baltimore Kwik Dry
Robbie Leonard for States Attorney
Dundalk Dragons Lacrosse
Aisquith’s Sharpshooter / BSA Venture Crew 314
A-Tech Hydraulics Inc.
Peter Franchot for Maryland Governor
The Goats
St. Rita Catholic Church “Celebrating 100 Years in Dundalk”
Barry Glassman for Maryland Comptroller
ESP Viper / Lady Viper Lacrosse Program
ESP Softball
Thilo Gluck for Baltimore County Executive
Ft. Howard Haunted Dungeons
Mission BBQ, Canton
WHITE DIVISION
Shenandoah Sound Marching Band, Sponsored by: Walmart Dundalk
Integrity Childcare
Beeline Fitness
Doug Gansler for Maryland Governor
Idiotbox
Glenn L Martin Composite Squadron, Civil Air Patrol
Darren Badillo for Baltimore County Executive
Bearded Rebellion Beard Club of Maryland with the Rebellious Babes
Xpress Exterior Design
Christ Embassy Essex Inc.
Jim Shalleck for Attorney General
Knott Mechanical
Dvorak LLC
Jim Haynes for Baltimore County State’s Attorney
Recover Baltimore / Rosedale Baptist Church
On A High Note Show Choir
Brooke Lierman for Maryland Comptroller
Summitt Point Motorsports Park
Joe Teague Solo
Lorie R Fried for United States Senate
Joanna’s Café / Sean Banfill
Valerie McDonough for Maryland State Delegate
Dude’s Snack Attack
Underground Dance Academy
Yoga Mouth Studio
New Light Bike Brigade
Donna Eve Sekora for Baltimore County Council
Bear Creek Rec Council
Eastern Shore Mustang Association
Angels Supporting Your Troops
Calvary Baptist Church
Maryland’s 9/11 Rolling Memorial
Scott Collier for Maryland Congressman
Great Expectations Show Choir
Team Lo Lifes Car Club
Key Brewing Company
Donna’s Tavern and Restaurant
Tim Fazenbaker for Maryland Delegate
Sikhs of USA
Maryland Waterways Foundation
Ed Crizer for Democratic Central Committee
Justin Holliday for Baltimore County Council
BLUE DIVISION
Sparrows Point Steel Drum Band, Sponsored by: Weis Markets
McNeals Towing
Mustang Club of Maryland
Andy Kuhl for Baltimore County Sheriff
Community College of Baltimore County
Odd Fellows #4 North Point
Back River Restoration Committee, Inc.
Tim Kaye Duo
West Inverness Dance Competition Team
Eastern Assembly of God
Gray-Charles Recreation Council
Watersedge Baptist Church
Patapsco High School Alumni Association
Patapsco Patriots Marching Band, Sponsored by: Heritage Association of Dundalk
Nuestras Raices Inc.
Danza Alegria
Los Tecuanes De River Dale
Radio Escandal
Uruguayos of Maryland
Uruguay Beauty Salon
Juventud Latina
Comparsa de Chinelos
Atwater Cab
Baltimore County Democratic Central Committee
Operational Police Protective Services
Marshall Stone Solo
Relay for Life Eastern Baltimore County- Michael Meeker
Watersedge Fall Festival / Watersedge Rec Council
Maryland and DC Star Wars Costume Fan Club
Dwayne Wilson Solo
The 88th Parade is hosted by the Optimist Club of Dundalk and the Dundalk Independence Day Committee. The committee’s chair is Will Feuer, and members of the committee include: Bob Crandell, Mike Klinedinst, Jess Lilli, Charles Martin, Dennis McCartney, Megan Ann Mioduszewski, Mike Mioduszewski, Roy Moreland, Bryan Shirk, James Shirk, Rosie Tallon, Rainea Zaras and Steve Zaras. The Parade Support Team includes Michael Andy, Bill Barry, Robert Carrigan, Dawn Dishon-Feuer, Debbie Feuer, George Fischer, Lisa Harlow, Bill Jankiewicz, Tammy Jankiewicz, Karie May, Lee McBride, Jason Mincher, Ken Moreland, Rick Slayton, Jason Slayton and Arkia Wade. More information is available online at www.dundalkparade.com.