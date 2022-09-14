DUNDALK — Over the weekend, both locals and people from all over the county flocked to go to this year’s Watersedge Fall Festival.
This year’s festival culminated a final hooray for summer weather as the autumn season soon approaches. With the event kicking off at 6 p.m. last Friday, attendees had much to look forward to at the end of a long work week.
Carnival rides plus live entertainment plus an assortment of delicious food trucks equals a ball of fun for families of all ages, as Friday evening saw a large crowd at Watersedge Park.
“We’re proud to do it for the kids,” event coordinator Todd Smith said.
Todd Smith, along with his adult son Scott Smith, have helped organized the festival at the local park for four years where all general proceeds go towards the Watersedge Recreation and Parks Council.
For over 30 years, the Watersedge Fall Festival has been a staple in the community and supplies local organizations like the recreation group with funds to have sports and cheerleading teams. This year’s festival provided continuity and consistency during unstable times.
“It’s not about Watersedge Rec,” Scott Smith said. “It’s about the Dundalk community, as a whole, coming out and shining.”
During the festival’s first night, classic rock and country band LTD — Living the Dream played their set of classic songs until the venue closed at 10 p.m.
The next day, however, had the entire day and evening filled with scheduled events geared towards people with all different interests.
Over 150 cars pulled onto the grass in Watersedge Park at the early hours of the Saturday morning, where large variety of American classics and tricked-out rides gathered to show off to attendees.
“They have a lot of nice cars out and a real nice variety of them,” Dundalk local Noah Janowski said. “I love cars — I started studying them since I was 13.”
The car show garnered a field full of revved up engines and enthusiasts excited to bring their families with them.
Every car has a story, and that could not be anymore true for Mary Johnson’s 1992 satin-purple Chevrolet Camaro RS. Her vintage American classic has been a productive hobby since working on the car during the pandemic in 2020.
“My mechanic friend was going to scrap it,” Johnson said. “It was a project because when I lost my job because of Covid, I needed a project and started working on this together.”
The souped-up cars naturally organize themselves throughout the field, leaving space between rows so attendees can check out the inner-workings of what makes their rides truly purr.
Enthusiasts and participants together lauded each other’s time and effort into making sure every decal was in tip-top shape for the event.
“There’s a lot of money out here and a lot of time and effort,” car enthusiast Chris Carter said, standing next to his 1976 Triumph TR6
Carter’s vintage vehicle, with English roots, was decorated with British flags in honor of the queen’s recent passing.
The car show concluded as the festival opened its rides and other attractions promptly at 2 p.m., with children pulling their parent’s hand to rush to the ticket booth.
As time went on, the crowds grew larger with people strolling through the grounds partaking in carnival games, arts and crafts, food trucks and rides for all ages.
Music carried on with cover band Love Hate Mixtape putting on an engaging performance of hit songs from the ‘90s. The Watersedge Fall Festival had some organizers and attendees feeling as though it has eclipsed the once-popular Heritage Fair.
“This is the new Heritage Fair,” Scott Smith said. “I don’t wish any ill feelings towards the Heritage Fair — I’m hoping they can revamp it.”
The past year’s Heritage Fair had mixed reactions from the community with some locals complaining about the high pricing and retrograde musical acts.
However, attendees throughout the area gather at the Watersedge Fall Festival for a slew of different reasons of family bonding, local entertainment or simply seeing old friends from the past.
“I like that it’s local,” Dundalk resident Theresa Kuemmer said. “It’s something that the whole community and especially my son can enjoy.”
With Kuemmer’s favorite festival attraction being the collage of different food trucks, each vendor brought a taste of classic carnival cuisine of burgers, hotdogs, pit beef as well as snowballs and other tasty desserts.
Some attendees like Laura Moretz have attended the Watersedge Fall Festival since it began almost 30 years ago and continues to this day, hoping to catch up with former classmates and neighborhood pals.
“It’s great community outreach,” Moretz said. “I lived in the neighborhood all my life — seeing all the familiar faces growing up and all the people you run into.”
Though the festival was cancelled early due to down pouring rain and predicted storms, organizers felt the event was still a success. According to Scott Smith, the fall festival brought together thousands of attendees and raised almost $40,000 in ride sales, alone.