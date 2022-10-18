Melvin Tucker mugshot.jpeg

Melvin

Tucker

Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott D. Shellenberger has announced the conviction of Melvin Joseph Tucker for the sexual abuse of a 7-year-old boy, says a statement released by the State’s Attorney’s Office (SAO) on Oct. 17.

The case, tried before a jury in Baltimore County Circuit Court, resulted in convictions for sexual abuse of a minor, second-degree rape and third-degree sexual offense. Tucker, 34, of Dundalk, now faces a minimum of 15 years in prison and up to life imprisonment for the offenses, officials said.