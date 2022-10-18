Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott D. Shellenberger has announced the conviction of Melvin Joseph Tucker for the sexual abuse of a 7-year-old boy, says a statement released by the State’s Attorney’s Office (SAO) on Oct. 17.
The case, tried before a jury in Baltimore County Circuit Court, resulted in convictions for sexual abuse of a minor, second-degree rape and third-degree sexual offense. Tucker, 34, of Dundalk, now faces a minimum of 15 years in prison and up to life imprisonment for the offenses, officials said.
Judge Garret Glennon has not set a sentencing date, according to SAO.
In the spring of 2018, Tucker was a baseball coach for a youth baseball program in the Arbutus Recreation Council. Using his status as a coach to befriend one of the members of his team, Tucker would invite the child to his house for sleepovers.
“During the second occasion that this young boy was at the home, Tucker sexually abused him. It started as the child was asleep,” according to the prosecutor Lisa Dever.
“This young man showed incredible courage in coming forward several years later to report what had happened to him,” Shellenberger said. “We owe a duty to protect those who are sexually abused from predators such as this.”
Tucker, known by many as “Coach Joe” in the Arbutus Recreation League, was originally arrested around the first week of July 2021 and was charged with six felony offenses stemming from multiple incidents.
Shellenberger thanked law enforcement officials and Dever for their efforts in the prosecution and conviction of Tucker.