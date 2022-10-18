The Maryland Environmental Service (MES) and Baltimore City’s Department of Public Works have agreed to allowing the state to remain overseeing the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant through the end of the year.
Though the extension must be approved by the city’s Board of Estimates, local advocates are elated to see the state remain in oversight of the treatment plant that has been polluting Back River for years.
State reports showed how maintenance failures within the plant led to high levels of pollution discharge into Back River and found the plant has been experiencing understaffing and poor management.
Since March of this year, workers at the state’s environmental service have been assisting to repair the Back River plant after a report warned it was heading towards “catastrophic failure.”
“The amendment extends the earlier agreement until the end of the calendar year, allowing MES to remain onsite through the end of the year and provide additional resources to help maintain and operate the plant,” said MDE Spokesperson Jay Apperson. “The amendment must go to the City Board of Estimates for approval.”
The original agreement between the state and city from June 2022 stated MES must vacate the plant after it has been in compliance with regulations for three months.
So far, the Back River plant has gone four months straight of being in compliance as progress reports reveal maintenance improvements.
In its recent progress report on Sep. 30, detrimental solids and chemicals “have decreased significantly” since March and has consistently been under the permit levels “for the last 18 weeks.”
Dangerous pollutants and chemicals reported include suspended solids, biochemical oxygen demand, total phosphorus, ammonia, and total nitrogen.
However, the Back River Restoration Committee (BRRC) has found the river to be unsafe for physical contact in a recent bacteria monitoring assessment.
Earlier this month, the restoration committee posted on their website that Back River has pollution level is 158 MPN (most probable number) over 100 milliliters. Any measurement over 130 MPN is deemed unsafe.
“There are weeks where samples are within range of safe levels, and there are weeks that samples are through the roof,” said BRRC’s Desiree Greaver. “It seems like there’s no concern of where these issues are coming from.”
Though the restoration committee toured the Back River plant and saw improvements, they say that the state’s confidence in the city’s DPW to effectively run the plant is shot.
Greaver explained how the city’s mismanagement of the plant largely effects county residents to the point where many locals agree that the plant operations should be regionalized.
“The state, the city and the county all should have controlling interest in the plant,” Greaver said.
Recently, county residents in Essex and Dundalk have experienced mass pollution in their neighboring river and have been coping with a horrible odor due to the cleaning of the plant’s sewage tanks at the plant and the removal of solids from those tanks.
Hence, another reason why locals feel the county should have more control in what goes on at the Back River plant.
Local politicians like Councilman Todd Crandell, and delegates Bob Long and Robin Grammer have called on the state legislature to regionalize the plant and make the county government a stakeholder in the operations at the plant.
For now, though, the city’s DPW remains in control of the Back River plant with the state having oversight of operations through the end of the year.
Local city nonprofit Blue Water Baltimore tried to file a federal lawsuit against the city because of the plant’s violations under the Clean Water Act, but was denied by a federal judge last week.
Instead, the judge compromised and ordered Baltimore City to submit monthly status reports to the court.
“I can only imagine what’s going to happened once MES leaves,” Greaver said. “It’s going to back to the same nonsense that was happening before.”