Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant 2

The Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant’s anaerobic digesters (golden eggs) are seen from the east side of the I-695 highway off Exit 38.

 Photo by Ben Terzi

The Maryland Environmental Service (MES) and Baltimore City’s Department of Public Works have agreed to allowing the state to remain overseeing the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant through the end of the year.

Though the extension must be approved by the city’s Board of Estimates, local advocates are elated to see the state remain in oversight of the treatment plant that has been polluting Back River for years.