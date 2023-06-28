July 4, 2023
8:15 a.m.
ANNOUNCER: DUNDALK SHOPPING CENTER STAGE:
Jess Lilli and Peggy Sue Oliphant
ANNOUNCER: LIBERTY PARKWAY GRANDSTAND
Arkia Wade and Karie May
PREANNOUNCER: LIBERTY PARKWAY STAGE
Michael Andy
____________________
GREEN KICKOFF DIVISION
Green-1 Company 27: Wise Avenue VFC Engine 271 1996 Spartan Quality
Green-2 Company 27: Wise Avenue VFC Engine 272 2016 Pierce Enforcer
Green-3 Company 27: Wise Avenue VFC Ambulance 275 2014 Ford E-350
Green-4 Company 27: Wise Avenue VFC Brush 276 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
Green-5 Company 27: Wise Avenue VFC Utility 277 2006 Chevrolet Suburban
Green-6 Company 26: North Point / Edgemere VFC
Green-7 Company 6: Dundalk Station
Green-8 Company 15: Eastview Station
Green-9 Company 9: Edgemere Station
Green-10 Company 38: Long Green Volunteer Fire Company
Green-11 Company 54: Chase Station
Green-12 Company 28: Rosedale VFC
Green-13 Company 74: White Marsh VFC
Green-14 Company 51: Essex VFC
Green-15 Company 21: Bowleys Quarters VFC
Green-16 Reynolds Family 1970 Hahn Fire Engine
Green-17 Schweigman Family 1951 Ward La France Pumper
Green-18 Purkey Party Pumper, Bubble Blowing and Flame Shooting Fire Truck
____________________
GOLD — ADVANCE DIVISION
Gold-1 Baltimore County Police Honor Guard
Gold-2 Baltimore County Fire Honor Guard
Gold-3 Baltimore County Police Department Recruitment Unit
Gold-4 Congressman Kweisi Mfume
Gold-5 MD State Senator Johnny Ray Salling
Gold-6 MD State Delegate Ric Metzgar
Gold-7 MD State Delegate Robin Grammer
Gold-8 MD State Delegate Bob Long
Gold-9 Baltimore County Executive John Olszewski, Jr.
Gold-10 Baltimore County Council Chair Julian Jones
Gold-11 Baltimore County Councilman Todd Crandell
Gold-12 Baltimore County State’s Attorney — Scott Shellenberger
Gold-13 Baltimore County Sheriff’s Office
Gold-14 Baltimore City Pipe Band, Baltimore, Maryland — Sponsored by: PEGDEN LLC
Gold-15 Dundalk Optimist Club “Host of the Dundalk Independence Day Parade” — Handing out free Dundalk Eagles with the Parade lineup
Gold-16 Parade Committee Bucket Brigade by Scout Troop 884, supported and chartered by the Dundalk Optimist Club
Chairperson — Rob Carrigan & Jason Mincher
Gold-17 Grand Marshal: Ms. Mary Branch
Grand Marshal: Ms. Jessica Lilli
Gold-18 Parade Judge Chairman Roy Moreland and Assistant Charles Martin
Gold-19 Judge: Shirley Gregory, President St. Helena Neighborhood Association
Judge: Jim Bartucca, Senior Project Manager Fast Signs North Point
Judge: Alayne Petr, Center Director Edgemere Senior Center
Judge: Ed Michael, Pastor Eastern Assembly of God
Four Judges Escorted by: Horse-drawn carriage from Benchfield Farms
Gold-20 Weis Markets Representatives
Gold-21 Miss Maryland 2023: Kennedy Taylor
Gold-22 Miss Maryland’s Teen 2023: Rachel Spencer
____________________
RED DIVISION
Red-1 Dundalk American Legion Post 38 Honor Guard
Red-2 Baltimore Marching Ravens, Baltimore, Maryland —Sponsored by: Heritage Association of Dundalk
Red-3 Baltimore County Veteran Affairs Commission
Red-4 Washington Area Collectors Blue and Gray Military Vehicles
Red-5 Angels Supporting Your Troops
Red-6 Community College of Baltimore County
Red-7 Mustang Club of Maryland
Red-8 Dangerously Delicious Pies — Miller Brothers 1926 Model T Ford
Red-9 Fusion Drum & Bugle Core — Sponsored by: B & B Welding Company, Inc.
Red-10 Dundalk Renaissance
Red-11 Greater Dundalk Chamber of Commerce
Red-12 Recover Baltimore / Rosedale Baptist Church
Red-13 Anointed Chimney Sweeps LLC
Red-14 Robin Ficker for Maryland Governor
Red-15 Ravens Roost # 5
Red-16 White Sabers Drum and Bugle Corps — Sponsored by: Dundalk Renaissance Corporation
Red-17 Maryland Transportation Authority Police
Red-18 Sikhs of USA
Red-19 Glenn L Martin Aviation Museum
Red-20 Jurassic in July
Red-21 Lorie R Friend for United States Senate
Red-22 Heavy Souls
Red-23 Bear Creek Rec Council
Red-24 Shenandoah Sound Marching Band — Sponsored by: Walmart Dundalk
Red-25 New Baltimore Christian Warriors
Red-26 Eastern Assembly of God
Red-27 Maximum Fire Protection
Red-28 Inside Out Fitness Paddle
Red-29 Texas Roadhouse and Andy Armadillo
Red-30 Evans Funeral Chapel
____________________
WHITE DIVISION
White-A “Little Popper” — 18 foot helium balloon
White-1 Dundalk High School Naval Jr Reserve Officer Training Corps Honor Guard
White-2 Calvert Hall College High School Marching Band — Sponsored by: Past Commanders Post 38 Dundalk American Legion
White-3 Peter Rabbit Daycare
White-4 Alsobrooks for Maryland Senate
White-5 Maryland Waterways Foundation
White-6 Bearded Rebellion Beard Club of Maryland with the Rebellious Babes
White-7 Great Expectations Show Choir
White-8 Baltimore Hon Hive “Hons” — Escorted by: Dawn and Don Kight
White-9 Baltimore Batman
White-10 Masonic Youth Groups
White-11 West Inverness Winter Guard
White-12 West Inverness Recreation
White-13 Maryland Truh Home Improvement
White-14 Sky is the Limit Theatre
White-15 Donna’s Tavern and Restaurant
White-16 Johns Hopkins Hospital
White-17 Patapsco Patriots Marching Band — Sponsored by: Heritage Association of Dundalk
White-18 The Goats Levi and Mr. Myster
White-19 Christ Embassy Essex Inc.
White-20 Integrity Childcare
White-21 Baltimore County Right to Life
White-22 Calvary Baptist Church
White-23 Patriotic Bike
White-24 Dundalk Hawks
White-25 Dundalk Elite Cheer
White-26 Dundalk Dynasty Owls
White-27 Dundalk Dragons Lacrosse
White-28 Marshall Stone Solo
White-29 Atwater Cab
White-30 Sasser’s Pizza and Subs
____________________
BLUE DIVISION
Blue-A “Patriotic Party Bird” — 12 foot helium balloon
Blue-1 Knights of Columbus, 4th Degree; MD District
Blue-2 Aisquith’s Sharpshooter / BSA Venture Crew 314
Blue-3 USA Spirit Ambassador 2023: Alyssa Caitlin Haley
Blue-4 Sparrows Point Steel Drum Band
Sponsored by: Dundalk Independence Day Parade Committee
Blue-5 Relay for Life Harford County- Brandon
Blue-6 Relay for Life Harford County- Mike on the Bike, Michael Meeker
Blue-7 ESP Viper / Lady Viper Lacrosse Program
Blue-8 Ft. Howard Haunted Dungeons
Blue-9 Rapping Roofer — Lambert Logan
Blue-10 Mission BBQ, Canton
Blue-11 Our Lady of Hope Cub Pack 354
Blue-12 Scout Troop 354
Blue-13 Idiotbox
Blue-14 Back River Restoration Committee, Inc.
Blue-15 Watersedge Community Association
Blue-16 Watersedge Rec Council / Smith Lawn Care Fire Engine
Escorting Shaun the Sheep and John Melzer
Blue-17 Watersedge Baptist Church
Blue-18 Dundalk Community Theatre
Blue-19 Maryland and DC Star Wars Costume Fan Club
Blue-20 Gray-Charles Recreation Council
Blue-21 Nuestras Raices Inc.
Blue-22 Comparsa de Chinelos
Blue-23 Comite Latino
Blue-24 Danza Alegria
Blue-25 Los Tecuanes De River Dale
Blue-26 Danza Folklorica Latina
Blue-27 Por el Amor a mi Clutura
Blue-28 Baltimore Blast Cheerleaders
Blue-29 Glenn L Martin Composite Squadron, Civil Air Patrol
Blue-30 Susie Mac Duo
Blue-31 Santa Claus — Brian Marchetti and Mrs. Wendy Claus
Blue-32 Baltimore Towing
End of Parade.
See you in 2024!
___________________
Dundalk Parade Committee: led by Tim and Blake Cashion Fire Engine
Chairpersons: Will Feuer
Parade Committee Board: Mike Klinedinst, Jess Lilli, Michael Andy, Charles Martin, Karie May, Dennis McCartney, Megan Ann Mioduszewski, Roy Moreland, Bryan Shirk, James Shirk, Rainea Zaras, and Steve Zaras.
Parade Support Team: Baltimore County Police Corporal Michael Streett, Baltimore County Police Officer Johnathan Strickler, Robert Carrigan, Dawn Dishon-Feuer, Debbie Feuer, Lisa Harlow, Lee McBride, Carrie McGowen, Mike Meeker, Jason Mincher, Ken Moreland, Tim Pace, Christopher Ratajczak, Jessica Sellars, Andy Slocum, Scott Smith, and Arkia Wade.