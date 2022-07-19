APG Media of Chesapeake is happy to announce the finalization of the editorial staff for its Baltimore County publications.
In June, Executive Editor Jonathan Carter officially welcomed Demetrius Dillard as the editor of The Avenue News, followed by the hiring of Connor Bolinder to be the editor of The Dundalk Eagle last week.
“Connor and Demetrius are great additions to our team,” Carter said. “Both of them have excellent experience in local news reporting and editing they will bring to their respective positions. Covering the Dundalk, Essex, Middle River and White Marsh areas is our top priority. Those communities can rest easy now that strong editors are at the helms of these historic and meaningful institutions.”
Dillard and Bolinder will be joined by Benjamin Terzi as the staff reporter who will cover news and features for both publications. Terzi is a recent graduate from Towson University, earning a degree in Mass Communication with a journalism and news media focus. He is a lifelong resident of Dundalk. Terzi can be reached at bterzi@chespub.com.
“Having been born and raised in Dundalk, I’m truly grateful to work for my local newspaper and join a staff of talented professionals,” Terzi said.
“Ben will be an integral part of our staff,” Carter said. “With his local tie-in to our Dundalk community and passion for local news reporting, Ben will work very well alongside Connor and Demetrius.”
Dillard graduated from Winston-Salem State University with a degree in journalism where he was the editor of the student newspaper, The Argus. Upon graduation, he moved to Baltimore and has worked for The Baltimore Afro-American and The Baltimore Times. Dillard can be reached at ddillard@chespub.com.
“I consider it a blessing and a privilege to join a talented group of media practitioners,” Dillard said. “I look forward to growing as a person and a professional, along with immersing myself in the communities we cover.”
Bolinder comes to The Dundalk Eagle by way of The Star Democrat, a sister paper located in Easton where he was the community editor and copy chief. After graduating with a degree in political science from North Carolina State University — where he was the managing editor for the student newspaper, Technician — Bolinder worked as a file clerk and paralegal for a law firm in Raleigh, North Carolina. Bolinder can be reached at connor.bolinder@chespub.com.
“The Dundalk Eagle is a landmark with a loyal audience and a strong community surrounding it,” Bolinder said. “I am excited to be delivering good, local coverage to that community.”
The editorial team has been hard at work to bring back the strength of The Dundalk Eagle and The Avenue News, and all were adamant about being public servants to the communities these publications serve.
APG Regional President Jim Normandin was excited to add Dillard, Bolinder and Terzi to the staff, saying he believes in their dedication to eastern Baltimore County.