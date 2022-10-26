Optimists Club collecting donations

The Optimist Club of Dundalk is collecting donations for Battle Monument School’s Vocational/Functional Class.

 Contributed photo by Stacy Hurley

The Optimist Club of Dundalk donated brooms, dusters, cleaning cloths, sponges and other items to the Battle Monument School for their Vocational/Functional Class. The students will be learning invaluable life skills they can use for their future job skills. For those of you not aware of Battle Monument School, let us tell you a little about them. Their motto is “Building Independence in our school, homes and community.”

Their vision is that “Battle Monument School will create an enriching learning environment focused on improving the quality of life for each child. Our diverse team of professionals will collaborate with families and system resources to provide learning experiences designed to engage and develop each individual child within the school building. Utilizing best practices related to teaching and learning, our professionals will infuse skills related to communication, functional life skills, and independence into the outlined academic programming to maximize the potential of each student today and in the future.”