The Optimist Club of Dundalk donated brooms, dusters, cleaning cloths, sponges and other items to the Battle Monument School for their Vocational/Functional Class. The students will be learning invaluable life skills they can use for their future job skills. For those of you not aware of Battle Monument School, let us tell you a little about them. Their motto is “Building Independence in our school, homes and community.”
Their vision is that “Battle Monument School will create an enriching learning environment focused on improving the quality of life for each child. Our diverse team of professionals will collaborate with families and system resources to provide learning experiences designed to engage and develop each individual child within the school building. Utilizing best practices related to teaching and learning, our professionals will infuse skills related to communication, functional life skills, and independence into the outlined academic programming to maximize the potential of each student today and in the future.”
The Optimist Club of Dundalk is inspired by the work of the staff at Battle Monument School, and we feel that being a community partner with them is important and is parallel with our vision and mission.
“Battle Monument School’s mission is to provide students with an educational foundation which infuses a combination of adapted grade-level academics and functional life skills. Instruction is based upon each students’ strengths and needs which will be used to provide the skills necessary for optimal independence and success in post-secondary education life. Students receive a combination of whole group, small group, and individualized instruction. Students also have the opportunity to practice the skills they are working to master in community settings as part of their Community Based Instruction (CBI) experiences. Teachers, related service providers, and support staff work collaboratively to enhance the educational experiences for all students.”
Why are we sharing this? Well because we want YOU to join us in supporting this school and this program. Here is a list of items that they need on a regular basis. If you or your business would like to join us in donating, let us know! If you want to donate directly to the school, contact Tricia Janeczek. Battle Monument School, 7801 E. Collingham Drive, Dundalk, MD 21222. Phone: 443-809-7000