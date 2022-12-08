Tradepoint Atlantic kicked off the holiday season on Wednesday, Nov. 30 in Dundalk by lighting its 28-foot Star of Bethlehem Steel.
The star that once stood atop of Bethlehem Steel’s L Blast Furnace now remains lit on top of Tradepoint Atlantic’s Water Tower, where any driver traveling across the Key Bridge can see it brighten the night sky.
Powered by approximately 196 bulbs, the Star of Bethlehem Steel remains a timely tradition and a lasting relic to the steel mill that was once synonymous with Dundalk and Sparrows Point.
“I think the star lighting is very important to the community to keep the spirit of Bethlehem Steel alive,” said Councilman Todd Crandell. “Bethlehem Steel is long gone, but to keep the heritage going is something special that no other community has.”
What was once home to the world-famous steel mill is now occupied by a shipping and logistics center after Redwood Capital Investments purchased the site in 2014.
Since then, Tradepoint Atlantic has been redeveloping the property by opening private ports and warehouse space for corporations like Under Armour and Amazon, bringing economic growth to southeastern Baltimore County.
“It’s a really cool connection between the history and the good thing that Bethlehem Steel did for the community and the interesting things the Tradepoint is doing for the community in the future,” said Nick Staigerwald, Business Development Manager for the Dundalk Renaissance Corporation.
This year’s star lighting was a refreshing return to pre-pandemic practices after the event went virtual in 2020 and was held outside in the cold last year.
Last week’s eventbegan at 5 p.m. inside Tradepoint Atlantic’s headquarter building. Attendees could enjoy festive holiday refreshments like cookies and hot chocolate.
Families were delighted to even see Santa Claus make his yearly visit to the event, where children could speak with the big guy from the North Pole.
However, this year’s lighting brought a surprise guest in Governor-elect Wes Moore who visited the facility and addressed the local attendees.
Introduced by Tradepoint Atlantic’s managing director Kerry Doyle, Moore said that the next 10 years will be “Maryland’s decade.”
“I love the fact that tonight is not just a celebration of the past, it’s a celebration of the steel worker, it’s celebration of the hands that built up this area — it’s a celebration of the present,” Moore said
Moore continued to command the room with his promising language of being present in Dundalk and Baltimore County, pointing to the “leading economic driver” that is Tradepoint Atlantic.
“When we talk about this being Maryland’s decade we talk about this being a place where entrepreneurs and innovators and manufacturers and workers can come and grow and thrive,” Moore said.
The crowd listened as the governor-elect spoke, hoping that Moore will deliver on his promise of expanding the economic opportunities and potential in Baltimore County.
Soon after Moore concluded his speech, attendees surrounded the loading doors at Tradepoint Atlantic as the countdown to light the star began.
And as the countdown reached zero, a sudden light brightened on the horizon of Tradepoint Atlantic’s large 3,300-acre site — signifying a tradition once staple in the past only to be carried on for the future.
The Bethlehem Steel plant that once employed 30,000 workers is no more after 125 years of occupying Sparrows Point. Now, Tradepoint Atlantic is tasked with being an economic driver in the area, as the logistics center continues to expand.
However, there is a group of Sparrows Point locals looking to oppose the business developer, led by Keith Taylor, president of the Sparrows Point and North Point Historical Society.
Right outside of Tradepoint Atlantic’s Star Lighting, Taylor and group of five protesters stood with signs calling for more community input regarding the company’s expansion regarding Penwood Fields.
“We have been asking them for years when they first took over this property about Penwood Fields — what was to come of it — and then in the middle of the night [TPA] goes and gets permits,” said protester Ed Crizer.
Crizer and other protesters say Tradepoint Atlantic’s development on Penwood Fields is a threat to a nest of bald eagles identified in the area, and also say Penwood Fields represents an untouched piece of Sparrow’s Point heritage.
Tradepoint Atlantic says an eagle coordinator from the National Fish and Wildlife Service has been advising the company on the best practices to continue development in Sparrows Point. Those recommendations include protocols include creating a no-disturbance zone within a certain distance from the eagle’s nest and pausing of work during nesting seasons.