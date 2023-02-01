IMG_8083001.jpg

Gregory T. Areford (center) gathers for a photo with parents and local VFW leaders Will West (second from right) and Sandi Fike (far left) following the VFW Department of Maryland’s annual Student Luncheon Awards Ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 29.

 Photo by Paul M. Blitz

The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Department of Maryland held its Annual Student Luncheon Awards Ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 29, at the VFW Department Headquarters at the War Memorial Building in downtown Baltimore.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars sponsors two national programs for students. The Voice of Democracy competition is an oratory contest for high school students from ninth to 12th grade. The theme was “Why is the Veteran Important?’’