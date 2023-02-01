Gregory T. Areford (center) gathers for a photo with parents and local VFW leaders Will West (second from right) and Sandi Fike (far left) following the VFW Department of Maryland’s annual Student Luncheon Awards Ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 29.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Department of Maryland held its Annual Student Luncheon Awards Ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 29, at the VFW Department Headquarters at the War Memorial Building in downtown Baltimore.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars sponsors two national programs for students. The Voice of Democracy competition is an oratory contest for high school students from ninth to 12th grade. The theme was “Why is the Veteran Important?’’
There were 10 students from across the state representing 10 VFW Districts in the competition. VFW District 14 includes the Essex-Holly Neck Memorial VFW Post 2621 in Essex, Wells McComas VFW Post 2678 in Edgemere, Charles Evering VFW Post 6506 in Rossville, Parkville Memorial VFW Post 9083 in Parkville and Gunpowder VFW Post 10067 in Middle River.
Ian Chung from the U.S. Senate Page School in Washington, D.C., was the first-place winner from District 2 VFW Post 341. Ian will advance to the VFW National Competition later this year.
The VFW District 14 Voice of Democracy winner was Gregory T. Areford from VFW Post 6506, who finished in seventh place and received a certificate, monetary award and a backpack. The competition was very close and each of the winners finished within one point of one another.
Gregory is a senior at Patapsco High School & Center for the Arts in Dundalk and will attend Frostburg State University in the fall where he will major in mass communications. The Patriot’s Pen Competition is an essay contest for students from sixth to eighth grade. The theme was “My Pledge to Our Veterans.”
The VFW District 14 Patriot’s Pen winner was Elise V. Myers. Elise is a student from Perry Hall Christian School in Perry Hall from VFW Post 6506; she finished in sixth place and received a certificate and monetary award. Elise was unable to attend the awards ceremony and will receive her awards at VFW Post 6506 at a later date.
VFW District 14 and District 14 VFW Auxiliary are very proud and honored to congratulate Gregory and Elise in their respective competitions at the state level. It is good to know that there are still young people who are patriotic and appreciate the service and sacrifice made by our veterans for their freedom.
In July, the VFW National Headquarters will announce the oratory and essay themes for 2023-24. Middle and high school students who are interested in participating in the programs for cash prizes should contact the VFW Post near their homes.
Paul M. Blitz writes about Veterans Issues and Politics for various publications.