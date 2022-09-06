EDGEMERE — Last Saturday, Edgemere resident Emmer Rich celebrated turning 100 years old with friends, loved ones and other community members.
Held at the hall in the North Point Volunteer Fire Department, neighbors, friends and family from Edgemere and all over Baltimore gathered for Mrs. Rich’s big day. Amidst the scattered dining tables throughout the hall, Mrs. Rich sat next to her son, Duane Pleasant, with all eyes on her.
One-by-one, people got up to dedicate a few words towards the well-respected and very popular Mrs. Rich. Speeches that tribute the warm personality and many talents of Mrs. Rich gave testament to her as a beloved community member.
“What I got to say about my mom is when I needed her she was there,” Pleasant said. “Any time anything happened she was there.”
Emmer Rich moved into Edgemere in 1941, making her a legacy resident of 81 years. New to the neighborhood, Mrs. Rich sought community when she joined the Shiloh Baptist Church and has been an active member even to this very day.
Mrs. Rich organize the first Nurses Unit at her church, where she served as President of the Usher and Missionary Ministries.
“My tenure at the Shiloh Baptist Church has been for 36 years, now,” Bishop Heber Brown said. “One of the wonderful members that I was blessed to meet in that time was Sister Rich.”
Mrs. Rich has also been a prevalent resident in Edgemere as she has worked with local Girl Scout troops and served as Den Mother for the Boy Scouts for 20 years. She was also a member the Friendly Savings Club and Helping Hands, as well as the Pleasant Yacht Club.
Now, Mrs. Rich’s lifetime of accomplishment and the people she has impacted are on display at her 100th birthday celebration.
Prior to the festivities, Mrs. Rich has received a multitude of local and national awards, tributes and citations. However, a noticeable tribute to Mrs. Rich’s amazing life can be seen on the front of Smucker’s jars as the food manufacturer commended her 100th birthday.
“I just want to say to Mrs. Emmer is that she’s the very first person that I personally know was on a Smucker’s jar,” former Edgemere resident Gloria Porter said. “That is quite an accomplishment along with the many things you have done.”
Mrs. Rich also received citations from Baltimore County Executive John Olszewski and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, congratulating her life and journey as it continues to carry on.
People from all over Edgemere could count on Mrs. Rich to fix any tears or holes in their clothing, as she is a gifted seamstress that helped tailor anyone’s fancy suit or church dresses.
“We all know Mrs. Emmer Rich from Edgemere,” fellow parishioner Carolyn Bruce said. “I was always impressed by [Mrs. Rich’s] impeccable dress — she was always dressed in the outfit with the hat to match — I always admired her and I wanted to be like her when I grew up.”
A true asset to her church and community, Mrs. Rich continues to inspire residents and church-goers of all ages with her altruism and dedication to all.
“This day is for her and I just want to let her know we all love her and I love her and that we’re all here for her, forever,” Pleasant said.