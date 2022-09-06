EDGEMERE — Last Saturday, Edgemere resident Emmer Rich celebrated turning 100 years old with friends, loved ones and other community members.

Held at the hall in the North Point Volunteer Fire Department, neighbors, friends and family from Edgemere and all over Baltimore gathered for Mrs. Rich’s big day. Amidst the scattered dining tables throughout the hall, Mrs. Rich sat next to her son, Duane Pleasant, with all eyes on her.