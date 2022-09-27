DUNDALK — The office of Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger recently announced that Ricky Raheem Charles has been convicted of multiple offenses stemming from a fatal incident three years ago.
Charles, 32, was convicted Sept. 22 by a jury in Baltimore County Circuit Court of first-degree premeditated murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, the State’s Attorney’s Office (SAO) said in a release.
According to the SAO, Shellenberger acknowledged “the excellent job the Baltimore County Police did in identifying Ricky Charles in order to bring him to justice for this outrageous act” while commending attorneys Allan Webster and Catharine Rosenblatt for “presenting the case so capably to a jury to demonstrate the guilt of Ricky Charles.”
“Gun violence on the streets of our communities is something which must be aggressively pursued with the goal of eradicating all of the senseless and tragic harm it causes,” Shellenberger added.
Charles was convicted before Maryland Circuit Court Judge Andrew Battista and is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 5, 2023. According to the SAO, he faces the possibility of a sentence of Life without the possibility of parole.
At roughly 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 19, 2019, Baltimore County police were called to 509 Fairview Avenue in Dundalk on the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found Melissa West lying in the street in front of her home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, authorities said.
She was been shot in the chest and back, and later died as a result, police said.
An investigation by BCPD revealed that there was a dispute between West and Charles, who was the operator of a blue Dodge SUV on Avondale Road shortly before the shooting. Officials said Charles followed West to her home, subsequently shooting her after an argument.
As part of the investigation, BCPD homicide detectives were able to track surveillance video from the area of the incident to identify the vehicle and Charles, authorities said, adding that a witness testified that Charles acknowledged killing West and said “he spit on her after he shot her.”
Police located saliva on West’s face which was later matched to the DNA of Charles. When he was arrested, Charles acknowledged being in the area at the time and location of the shooting, officials confirmed.
According to a report by The Dundalk Eagle published on Dec. 16, 2019, the search for Charles lasted nearly 90 days before he was arrested. He was taken originally taken into custody on Dec. 12, 2019 and charged with first-degree murder.