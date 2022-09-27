Ricky Raheem Charles

 Photo provided by Baltimore County Police

DUNDALK — The office of Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger recently announced that Ricky Raheem Charles has been convicted of multiple offenses stemming from a fatal incident three years ago.

Charles, 32, was convicted Sept. 22 by a jury in Baltimore County Circuit Court of first-degree premeditated murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, the State’s Attorney’s Office (SAO) said in a release.