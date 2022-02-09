A Severn man was sentenced last week to a lifetime behind bars, without parole, following his conviction on murder, firearms and robbery charges stemming from the death of a Dundalk man.
A Baltimore County circuit court judge handed down a life sentence to Albert Myron Muldrow, 34, last week after a jury found him guilty last fall of murdering 32-year-old Martino Robert Duffin, Jr., who police had found dead in his Kinship Road apartment nearly three years ago.
Duffin appeared to have been “dead for several days” when police found his body in March 2019, and he had been shot in the forehead and mouth, according to a press release from the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office, which says police watched video surveillance showing Muldrow entering Duffin’s apartment in the early morning hours one day, and leaving over six hours later.
Duffin’s body was not discovered for another two days. When he was arrested, Muldrow told police he had entered to apartment and stolen items, the release says.
At the nine-day murder trial last year, Muldrow was convicted of first-degree murder, armed robbery, using a firearm for a violent crime as well as other firearms offenses. Last week, he was sentenced to life without parole for the murder count, as well as 20 more consecutive years for the armed robbery and firearm use count.
In the release, Baltimore County State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger described Muldrow as a “career criminal wielding a handgun” and said Muldrow “will no longer be able to harm the free, law-abiding citizens of this state.”