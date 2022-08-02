ESSEX — State Del. Rick Impallaria was charged with multiple counts of misconduct in office, theft and embezzlement by the state prosecutor on July 27.
A criminal information was filed by state prosecutor Charlton T. Howard in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court, alleging Impallaria used state funds to facilitate rental payments for his “district office” even though the building is outside of his district.
“Elected officials are expected to be good stewards of the State’s resources,” Howard said. “Any official who abuses the public trust for personal gain must be held accountable.”
Republican delegate Impallaria, who lost re-election last month, represents areas of both Baltimore County and Harford County. Specifically, his district encompasses certain parts of eastern Baltimore County like Bowleys Quarters, Middle River, White Marsh, Rossville.
According to the prosecutor, Impallaria paid his landlord money from the General Assembly for his “district office” that was never in his district to begin with. The report says the building in question was used to store Impallaria’s personal items and was next door to his personal river cottage rented out by the same landlord.
The General Assembly continued to pay double the amount of rent for Impallaria’s “district office” than any tenant in the Middle River community.
While Impallaria represents District 7, both his “district office” and personal cottage are located in District 6, after Maryland’s legislative districts were redrawn in February 2012.
According to state documents, Impallaria notified the General Assembly’s fiscal division in June 2012 that he initiated a new lease at the “district office” at 4 Punte Lane in Essex—months after the state redrew districts.
Between July 2012 and May 2022, the state of Maryland paid $92,800 in rent for the “district office,” according to the prosecutor.
During that almost 10-year period, Impallaria paid nothing for his neighboring river cottage. According to rent ledgers, monthly payments from the General Assembly were split between Impallaria’s “district office” and his next-door cottage.
According to the prosecutor, a search was conducted at Impallaria’s “district office” in September 2021 and found the building was used to store personal items such as bedroom furniture, folding beds, pellet rifles and ammunition, clothing, skis, coolers and campaign materials.
By law, elected officials can claim expenses at their supposed district office, but cannot use allowance given by the Department of Legislative Services to purchase campaign or personal expenses.
According to case documents, the state of Maryland reimbursed Impallaria $2,405.30 for office furniture after he falsified an invoice claiming he purchased the office expense.
Instead, Impallaria used his illegitimate state refund to pay for fundraising letters on behalf of his campaign entity, Friends of Rick Impallaria, according to the prosecutor.
“In light of today’s very serious charges against Delegate Rick Impallaria, he should resign immediately,” Del. Kathy Szeliga (R-District 7) said in a statement.
“These are very grim charges including conniving a scheme to pay almost $100,000 for his own rent and political mail using taxpayer dollars, implicating his staff to participate in bad deeds and a complete dereliction and pervasion of office.”
Impallaria is set to appear in court on Aug. 15 at Anne Arundel Circuit Court. He will be tried for committing a theft scheme on top of original his theft charge, as well as tried for his two embezzlement charges and three charges of misconduct in office.