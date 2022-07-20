Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has forged a new partnership with an Ireland-based business incubator to increase economic development and academic partnerships and cooperation.
Hogan visited the Guinness Enterprise Centre in Dublin during a state-sponsored trip to Ireland and France.
The Guinness center is a business incubator and will partner with Maryland’s Global Gateway Initiative, according to Hogan’s office. Its founding partners including iconic Irish beer maker Guinness and its parent company Diageo.
London-based Diageo’s other major brands include Crown Royal, Smirnoff, Captain Morgan, Harp, Ketel One Vodka and Baileys.
The Maryland program is focused on attracting foreign direct investment and international economic development to the state.
“The State of Maryland is laser focused on attracting even more foreign investment, including here in Ireland,” said Hogan. “With this new partnership, Maryland companies will gain direct access to best-in-class business support, and GEC-based companies will receive the assistance they need to expand into the U.S. and do business in Maryland.”
Hogan announced a $2 million initial state investment in the GGI program at the World Economic Forum meetings in May.
The Guinness center is located in Dublin, which has vibrant creative and technology sectors.
“We are delighted to welcome Governor Hogan and the delegation from the state of Maryland to the Guinness Enterprise Centre,” said GEC manager Eamonn Sayers. “This visit recognizes the ambition and appetite in each region to scale and prosper in new markets. We look forward to working more closely with innovators and entrepreneurs throughout Maryland while providing Irish startups with greater access to this important market.”