ROSEDALE — Daniels Sharpsmart, Inc., a company specializing in medical waste management and disposal, plans to soon move its operations from Baltimore City to Rosedale, according to the Baltimore County government.

The Rosedale facility that Daniels Sharpsmart plans on relocating to is at 1201 67th Street, within close proximity to Back River and the Route 40 corridor. The company, largely committed to helping area hospitals manage medical waste, will move from its current location in the outskirts of Baltimore City in hopes that the Rosedale establishment will serve as a privately-financed transportation, processing, and treatment facility for the disposal of medical waste.