PhotoS by Demetrius Dillard
Currently, Daniel Sharpsmart’s local office is at 6611 Chandlery Street in Baltimore, and the new facility is located at 1201 67th Street in Rosedale. The company’s relocation will be discussed in an upcoming Baltimore County Planning Board hearing on Sept. 1.
ROSEDALE — Daniels Sharpsmart, Inc., a company specializing in medical waste management and disposal, plans to soon move its operations from Baltimore City to Rosedale, according to the Baltimore County government.
The Rosedale facility that Daniels Sharpsmart plans on relocating to is at 1201 67th Street, within close proximity to Back River and the Route 40 corridor. The company, largely committed to helping area hospitals manage medical waste, will move from its current location in the outskirts of Baltimore City in hopes that the Rosedale establishment will serve as a privately-financed transportation, processing, and treatment facility for the disposal of medical waste.
Additionally, medical waste will be treated on site then transported elsewhere to a permitted landfill as the facility will reduce plastic and cardboard waste by eliminating single use containers, according to a county government statement.
According to Nicholas Rodricks of the Baltimore County Bureau of Solid Waste Management, the new facility will also warehouse and distribute reusable containers to healthcare facilities; the operation will consist of reusable containers being processed accordingly, cleaned and redistributed back to healthcare facilities, confirmed spokeswoman Erica Palmisano from the county executive’s office.
As part of the relocation efforts, Daniels Sharpsmart requested a permit from Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) for its facility to manage medical waste. In January, MDE received an application for what is called a refuse disposal permit, said MDE spokesman Jay Apperson. Daniels Sharpsmart’s application is still pending, he said.
Subsequently, MDE requested that Baltimore County review the proposal and send a letter that the facility conformed to zoning and land use requirements along with the county’s Solid Waste Management Plan.
The request was sent to the Department of Public Works and Transportation to be included as an amendment to the Ten Year Solid Waste Management Plan, Palmisano confirmed, also noting that the county provided confirmation that the project did conform to zoning and land use requirements.
“In accordance with the amended Annotated Code of Maryland, Environment Article Section 9-503, the Baltimore County Department of Public Works and Transportation is proposing an amendment to the County’s Ten Year Solid Waste Management Plan (“the Plan”) regarding a proposed medical waste facility at 1201 67th Street in Rosedale,” the county government said in a release.
According to Apperson, whenever MDE receives an application for a refuse disposal permit, the agency is required by law to “send it to the local government and ask for a written statement as to whether the proposal is in conformance with the local zoning and land use requirements and the jurisdiction’s 10-year solid waste management plan.”
“MDE can’t process the application further without an affirmative statement for both of those things. We got a letter affirming that in July,” Apperson said in a statement to The Avenue News.
“The applicant also has to submit a number of documents, such as plans and specifications for the building and equipment, an operations manual, etc. for MDE review. In July, we sent a letter to the applicant to submit copies of the engineering plan and operations manual.”
The company, led by CEO Dan Daniels. also focuses on infection risk reduction.
Also referred to as Daniels Health, the company has offices in Chicago, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa and Canada. About seven months ago, the 80,000-square-foot Rosedale warehouse at 1201 67th Street sold for $5.7 million, according to a Baltimore Business Journal report.
The one-story facility was sold to Daniels Real Estate Acquisitions, an affiliate of Australian medical waste disposal company Daniels Health. The seller was 67th Street LLC, says the BBJ report, which also highlights that Daniels Health will soon move into a 57,000 square-foot space in the facility after leasing most of the warehouse.
On Sept. 1 at 5 p.m. in the Jefferson Building in Towson, the Baltimore County Planning Board will hold a public hearing concerning the county’s department of public works’ proposal for an amendment to the 10-year solid waste management plan.
Also on Sept. 1 at the same venue and time, the planning board is scheduled to vote on a proposal to extend the Urban-Rural Demarcation Line (URDL) as Forsite Development — the entity that owns the 157-acre property encompassing the now-demolished C.P. Crane Plant — seeks to establish residential developments.