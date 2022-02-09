Mondays
The Precinct 12 Police-Community Relations Council meets at 7 p.m. on the second Monday of every month. Meetings are held at the Baltimore County Police Department’s Precinct 12 (Dundalk) headquarters at 428 Westham Way.
Gray Manor and Northshire Community Association meets on the first Monday of every month. Meetings are held at the First Lutheran Church of Gray Manor, 212 Oakwood Road, from about 6:30 until 8 p.m. in the upstairs meeting room.
Tuesdays
The New Norwood-Holabird Community Association meets on the first Tuesday of each month at CCBC Dundalk.
The Chorus of the Chesapeake meets every Tuesday at the North Point Government Center on Wise Avenue at Merritt Boulevard at 7:30 p.m.
The Wells-McComas VFW Post 2678 auxiliary meets on the second Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.
Wednesdays
The Senior Steelworkers United Chapter 9477 will start back up on Wednesday, Feb. 16. The retired steelworkers meet on the third Wednesday of each month, and is now meeting at the Knights of Columbus at 7401 Bayfront Road, at 10 a.m. SOAR meetings are held on the fourth Wednesday of each month. For more information, contact Thomas Capecci at 443-231-8355.
The Dundalk Optimist Club’s membership meetings are held on the fourth Wednesday of each month, and their monthly Ways and Means Meeting is held on the first Wednesday of each month. Both meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. at 4528 North Point Blvd.
The Old Dundalk Neighborhood Association meets on the second Wednesday of each month, 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.
The Woman’s Club of Dundalk’s general membership meetings are held the first Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m., at local area restaurants. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, meeting dates and times may change in order to protect the health and safety of our members. For more information, contact Anita Becker, the club’s president, at 410-285-7434 or email womansclubofdundalk@gmail.com.
American Legion Post 38’s monthly post meetings are held on the third Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. The post auxiliary’s meetings are held on the second Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m.
Thursdays
The Dundalk Optimist Club’s Board Meetings are held on the second Thursday of every month. They are held at 6:30 p.m. at 4528 North Point Blvd.
The Dun-Logan Community Association meets on the first Thursday of each month, at 7 p.m. on Zoom, for now. Meetings are normally held at The Forge, 11 Center Place. For more information, visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Dunlogan-Community-Association-140872939941804/.
The North Point Peninsula Council meets on the first Thursday of the month at 6:30 pm in the Hall at the North Point-Edgemere Volunteer Fire Department. Check their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/NorthPointPeninsula for details.
TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) meets Thursdays at Watersedge Baptist Church, 3483 Liberty Pkwy. Weigh-ins start at 6 p.m., meetings start at 6:45 p.m.
Knight of Columbus meets on the first and third Thursdays of the month at the Dundalk Knights of Columbus Hall on Eilers Avenue.
Get your meetings in the Eagle! Email editor@dundalkeagle.com with your meeting information.