EDGEMERE — As the neighborhood of Millers Island prepares to celebrate its 100th birthday, local residents recount how their waterfront community came to be.
Taking North Point Road through Edgemere, pass Sparrows Point High School and the neighboring Food Lion, there’s a long, windy road that transports any traveler to the community of Millers Island — or as residents call it, “God’s Country.”
This far road comes with many turns through tall grass and marshy ponds that make Millers Island something of its own. The vibe and culture of this close-knit neighborhood can be described as something nautical.
It seems as if there is a boat lift on every corner in Millers Island, as community members gather at either of its three local spots: Dock of the Bay, Row Boat Willie’s Tiki Dock Bar, or the New White Swan restaurant. Here, any individual can see the bay-faring neighborhood interact like family.
“Not many places can say they know their 100th birthday,” said Millers Island Residents Association President Frank Neighoff. “You may know you live in an old community but you never know exactly where they started.”
Neighoff has been president of the Millers Island Residents Association since he moved from Hampden and has taken a specific interest in uncovering the community’s history. The Millers Island Residents Association is planning a 100th birthday party for the community from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 at Dock of the Bay Restaurant.
Prior to its official founding, advertisements in The Baltimore Sun from 1856 described the area as the most desirable ducking point in all of Maryland.
According to Neighoff, Baltimore County created the official Millers Island community in 1922. Millers Island was originally purposed to be a location of summer homes for executives from the Bethlehem Steel Company.
In the 1930s and 1940s, Millers Island residents would frequent Bay Shore Park at Pleasure Island via a wooden bridge that connected the neighborhood to the island.
Both Bay Shore Park and Pleasure Island served as a place of happy memories and family entertainment to generations of Millers Island residents until a storm destroyed the bridge in the 1950s.
For long time resident Karen Wolf, whose family moved to Millers Island in 1920, the area holds the a special sentiment as generations of her family have had to pleasure of calling Millers Island home.
“It’s a place where I grew up as a child and my children grew up here and they’re bringing up their kids down here,” Wolf said. “I can feel the past relatives smiling because it’s being continued.”
According to Neighoff, the implementation of public water and sewer systems in the 1980s helped the Millers Island community grow into a more year-round residential area. As more people moved in permanently, a maritime atmosphere was formed that centered on fishing, crabbing and boating.
Though Millers Island was long seen a party destination with 13 bars and restaurants scattered on every other block, the community reimagined itself following the Tropical Storm Isabel in 2003.
The tropical storm saw low-level homes flooded, personal belongings lost and lives upended. Most restaurants and bars were damaged beyond repair and were forced to shut down.
Driving throughout the community, new homes are seen on risen floors, as houses were built with new flood standards. This is where Millers Island transitioned itself into a more residential area and garnered an unbreakable bond with each other through a tragedy like Tropical Storm Isabel.
To this day, Millers Island still remains a solid community with breathtaking views on the water, beautiful sunsets and an easy-does-it way of life.
Neighoff and the Millers Island Residents Association prepares to properly celebrate their community’s turning 100 years old with a birthday bash at Dock of the Bay with prominent appearances by Millers Island resident and Baltimore County Executive John Olszewski as well as Gov. Larry Hogan.
“It’s little things like this that build community pride,” Neighoff said.