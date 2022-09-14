Police Acct. Board

The county executive’s office has announced Johnny Olszewski’s selection of nine nominees who will serve on the Baltimore County Police Accountability Board.

TOWSON — The Baltimore County government has announced the nine nominees selected by County Executive Johnny Olszewski to serve on Baltimore County’s Police Accountability Board (PAB).

The Maryland Police Accountability Act of 2021 mandated the establishment of PABs for all statewide jurisdictions. Baltimore County’s was established in May 2022.