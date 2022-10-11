The Optimist Club of Dundalk has announced the winners of the Citizen of the Year and Humanitarian of the Year awards for 2021.
Jessica Lilli, president of the Old Dundalk Neighborhood Association, will be recognized as Citizen of the Year. Mary Branch will be recognized as Humanitarian of the Year for her volunteer work on the Turner Station Conservation Teams and countless other projects in the Turner Station community.
Lilli recently organized the community’s largest National Night Out gathering, in Heritage Park, where she commented, “The more people get to know each other, the more they look out for each other.”
“It is our honor to recognize such a young person who is so active and involved in our community — she’s a true advocate,” said Will Feuer, chair of the Dundalk Optimist Club Citizen/Humanitarian Committee.
Branch is on the Beautification Team for Turner Station Conservation Teams, in addition to serving in scouting, housing and history. She can regularly be found volunteering and hosting events around the historic neighborhood, like the Fleming Senior Center.
“It is our honor to recognize someone who has such compassion and dedication to helping people out in Turner Station,” Feuer said.
Lilli and Branch will be recognized at the Optimist Club’s annual banquet on Nov. 15 at 6:30 p.m. at The Balco Club, 9318 Todd Avenue in Fort Howard. Tickets can be purchased for $45 from Will Feuer at 443-690-6875 or feuerwilliam@gmail.com.
The Dundalk Eagle will be publishing profiles on each of the winners in the coming weeks. Congratulations and thanks to both winners for their tireless dedication to community!