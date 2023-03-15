The Optimist Club of Dundalk sponsored a trip to the Maryland General Assembly to learn about Maryland government. The Optimist Club of Dundalk has been serving the community since 1949.
The purpose of the organization is to develop optimism as a philosophy of life utilizing the tenets of the Optimist Creed; to promote an active interest in good government and civic affairs; to inspire respect for the law; promote patriotism and work for international accord and friendship among all people; and aid and encourage the development of youth in the belief that the giving of one’s self in service to others will advance the well-being of humankind, community, life and the world.
Students from Patapsco High School and Center for the Arts were able to see the House of Delegates in session, talk with Senator Johnny Ray Salling, Delegate Robin Grammer and Delegate Ric Metzgar before they went into session about issues that are important to them and sit in on the Judiciary Committee Hearing and heard testimony about hate crimes before returning home.
Patapsco High School Students learned a lot about Maryland Government and were taken on a historical tour of the Maryland State House which is the oldest State House in the country in continuous use.