Optimist Club of Dundalk visits State House in Annapolis

Optimist Club of Dundalk visits State House in Annapolis

Patapsco High School and Center for the Arts students visit the Maryland State House with Del. Ric Metzgar.

 Photo by Paul M. Blitz

The Optimist Club of Dundalk sponsored a trip to the Maryland General Assembly to learn about Maryland government. The Optimist Club of Dundalk has been serving the community since 1949.

The purpose of the organization is to develop optimism as a philosophy of life utilizing the tenets of the Optimist Creed; to promote an active interest in good government and civic affairs; to inspire respect for the law; promote patriotism and work for international accord and friendship among all people; and aid and encourage the development of youth in the belief that the giving of one’s self in service to others will advance the well-being of humankind, community, life and the world.