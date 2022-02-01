Scholarships are on the line as deadlines for youth to register for the Optimist Club’s annual oratorical and essay-writing contests are approaching fast.
Youth under the age of 19 can register to participate through the Dundalk Optimist Club for both contests this month, and hefty scholarships are waiting at the winners’ circle of each contest.
The deadline to register for the Optimists’ essay contest is Friday, Feb. 11, and the deadline to register for their oratorical contest is Friday, March 4. To register, contact Dundalk Optimist Club contest co-chair Charles Martin by phone at 410-388-0320 or email at justclasscfm@icloud.com.
Youth are able to submit to the essay contest until Friday, Feb. 18. First place winners at the district level will get a a plaque and a $2,500 college scholarship. Winners at the local club level will get a medallion. This year’s topic is “How Does an Optimistic Mindset Change My Tomorrow?”
The essay must be 700 to 800 words, not including the title, footnotes and bibliography. Contestants must be under 19 as of Oct. 1, 2022, and must not have already completed secondary school.
After registering for the oratorical contest, youth have until the week of March 14 to prepare their speech, which must be 4 to 5 minutes long. The topic is “Staying Optimistic in Challenging Times.”
The speeches will first be judged by the Dundalk Optimist Club, then sent up the chain. The district-wide contest will be held in Ocean City on Saturday, April 30, and winners of that contest will get a $2,500 scholarship for first place, $1,500 for second place and $1,000 for third place. District-level winners are encouraged to compete at the Optimist International World Championships.
The club’s oratorical contest is their longest-running program, and aims to give youth experience in public speaking, self-expression, gain self-assurance and improve their communication skills.