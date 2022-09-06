The Watersedge Fall Festival is back this weekend with carnival rides, vendors, a car show and live music. The event is located at Watersedge Waterfront Park at the end of Dundalk Avenue, and proceeds will benefit the Watersedge Recreation Council. Read more on page 4.
Fall Festival returns Sept. 9
Proceeds from the Watersedge Fall Festival benefit programs offered by the Watersedge Recreation Council.
DUNDALK — Local organizers and volunteers prepare for this year’s Watersedge Fall Festival scheduled for the upcoming weekend.
The Watersedge Fall Festival provides a three-day long community celebration for families and people of all ages at Watersedge Park. This year’s fall festival begins on Friday, Sept. 9, and extends to Sunday, Sept. 11.
The Watersedge Fall Festival has been a local tradition for the community going on 30 years, strong. The fall festival will have a plethora of arts and crafts, as well as food and drink vendors with proceeds going towards the Watersedge Recreation and Parks Council.
“All proceeds benefit the Watersedge Rec’s general funds,” said Watersedge Community Association President Scott Smith. “Our cotton candy tables and our smaller tables will benefit the [recreational council’s] programs directly.”
Smith has been event coordinator with his father for four years and is currently the vice president of the Watersedge Recreation and Parks Council.
With Friday kicking off the festival, attendees can stay from 6 to 10 p.m., where anyone can take in the thrilling carnival rides, entertaining games and delicious food, of course.
On Friday, people can cut loose after work at the Watersedge Fall Festival and enjoy live music from the classic rock and country band LTD — Living the Dream as they play old and new hits for everyone. The band begins its set at 6:30 p.m. and will play until the venue closes.
But the fun doesn’t stop after Friday, when attendees can come back for a full day of local entertainment.
On Saturday, the Watersedge Recreation and Parks Council has a car show planned at 10 a.m. before the festival starts. The council anticipates over 150 vehicles of all kinds wheeling into Watersedge Park, where there will be vendors and live music.
After taking in some fine classic American cars, festival entrance gates open promptly at 2 p.m for people who wish to partake in the festivities by waterfront. On Saturday, the Watersedge Fall Festival has a variety of musicians and bands to play throughout the entire eight-hour event.
The music for fall festival on Saturday will include Baltimore’s best party rock band, Heads-Up-Trio, who will kick off the setlist from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Next, Baltimore’s premier rock cover band Love Hate Mixtape will rock on from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.,with everyone’s favorite songs from the ‘90s to today.
Finally, the band Guilty As Charged will bring the venue down from 7:30 p.m. to close, as they’ll serenade the crowd with the forever-beloved ‘80s hair band music.
From 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., the Watersedge Fall Festival will be open on Sunday to close out the three-day long event. The country music band, Ronnie Wayne and Tidewater, will kick off the last day from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., before band, Timeless, brings the fall festival to a satisfied closing with popular hits from 60s to the 90s.
“It’s a family-oriented event with fun for all and there’s not many events around that’s like it,” Smith said.
Attendees can savor the thrills of this year’s Watersedge Fall Festival by purchasing an all-day ride pass that guarantees unlimited rides for a multitude of carnival attractions. They are available at a discounted price of $20 until the start of the festival on Friday. After Friday, all-day ride passes will be available at ticket booths for $25.
To purchase all-day ride passes, contact one of the following numbers: