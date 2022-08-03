EDGEMERE — Lawn chairs stretched along North Point Road with many parade watchers staring at the overcast sky. Though clouds hung over the Sparrows Point community, nothing could stop summer festivities at the Firemen’s Carnival Parade in Edgemere.
On Friday, July 29, local Sparrows Point residents watched as a cavalcade of firetrucks, floats and color guards marched down the main road for their yearly summer parade.
Every year, the North Point-Edgemere Volunteer Fire Department hosts a summer event with a week-long carnival at Sparrows Point High School that is accompanied with a parade for the closing weekend.
“It’s an event to bring our community together,” said parade coordinator Tim Pace.
Though the parade is not the largest of the summer, the event serves as a niche time for the one-way-in and one-way-out Edgemere community specifically. Both the carnival and parade highlight the close-knit neighborhood and its small-town charm.
Beginning at the Wells McComas VFW, just beyond the welcome sign into Sparrows Point, the parade travels down North Point Road to the volunteer fire station for the final day of their carnival.
“It’s not a very large parade,” Pace said. “It’s more the Edgemere-Sparrows Point local community.”
Though the parade is free and open to all, the proceeds from the accompanying carnival are donated to the North Point-Edgemere Volunteer Fire Department.
“It’s one of the biggest fundraisers that we have for the year,” said carnival coordinator Buddy Staigerwald. “For the people in this area, the best way I can describe it is a reunion of sorts.”
Originally organized by a group of 15 community members, the North Point-Edgemere Volunteer Fire station was formed in 1935, and held its first carnival at Edgemere Elementary School in 1955. Since then, the volunteer fire station has become a staple of the small community.
According to Staigerwald, all booths and food and drink stands are staffed by volunteers from the station, as well as helpers from the Wells McComas VFW down the street for the “community event.”
Although the summer festivities emphasize the small neighborhood of Edgemere, the parade and carnival attract people from all around southeast Baltimore County.
Legacy resident or not — the Firemen’s Carnival Parade brings together everyone in the small community like recent move-in Sonny Lawson and his girlfriend, Denise.
“It’s great,” Lawson said. “I’ve been a Dundalk resident forever, but I moved down [to Sparrows Point] three years ago.”
As the calvary of fire engines sounded off the start of the event at 6:30 p.m., color guards featuring veterans of past wars marched down North Point Road as attendees stood to pay respect.
The parade was then followed by six organizations of local businesses, politicians and community groups along with the Sparrows Point High School Steel Drum Band.
For locals like Shiela Mapp and Jessica Burkman, the carnival and parade is the perfect event to catch up and be entertained as the dog days of summer progress.
“For years,” Mapp said when asked how long she’s attended the event. “My grandchildren went away, so we said ‘we’ll still come.’”