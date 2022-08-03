EDGEMERE — Lawn chairs stretched along North Point Road with many parade watchers staring at the overcast sky. Though clouds hung over the Sparrows Point community, nothing could stop summer festivities at the Firemen’s Carnival Parade in Edgemere.

On Friday, July 29, local Sparrows Point residents watched as a cavalcade of firetrucks, floats and color guards marched down the main road for their yearly summer parade.