Owls lock it in with college agreements

On National Signing Day last Wednesday, Feb. 2, senior Owls football teammates Dalan Johnson, left, Antonio Brown, Marcus Nicholson and Calvin Stokes sign their National Letter of Intent forms to play football at NCAA Division II colleges.
After an almost-undefeated season where they made it to their division’s state football championships, four senior Dundalk High School varsity football players committed to play for college teams.
Fellow Owls teammates Antonio Brown, Calvin Stokes, Marcus Nicholson and Dalan Johnson signed their National Letter of Intent forms for NCAA Division II schools last Wednesday, Feb. 2, which was National Signing Day, the first day for prospective college student-athletes to agree to offers from schools in the association’s top two divisions.
The offers come after a school record-breaking season for the Owls, who remained undefeated all the way until they played at the state’s 4A/3A football championships and lost to Mergenthaler Vo-Tech.
“I’m glad I was here to witness this, and be on this journey with you,” Matt Banta, the team’s head football coach, told last Wednesday’s signers.
The four Owls pledged to play football at Division II colleges which offered them athletic financial aid packages in exchange for their commitments, after months of scouting and recruiting following the football season.
“A lot of these guys were top of the board,” Owls defensive coach Tom Abel, who guides the team’s recruitment efforts, said at last week’s signing ceremony at Dundalk High School. “I’m honored to have coached these guys.”
Brown and Stokes both committed to play as cornerbacks for Edinboro University’s Fighting Scots. Nicholson committed to play as a defensive back for Shepherd University’s Rams. Johnson committed as a defensive tackle for Bowie State University’s Bulldogs.
More Owls football players have been recruited for Division III schools, too, Abel said, but they don’t have to commit until later on. Other teammates are still waiting to get offers.