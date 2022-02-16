Steel fabrication is expected to return to Sparrows Point in just over two years at a planned manufacturing center for offshore wind turbines, representatives from US Wind, the company building and operating the facility, said last week.
The wind energy developer plans on starting out small at the Sparrows Point Steel factory at Tradepoint Atlantic, primarily welding together imported components for the company’s offshore wind turbines during the plant’s first year of operations, but the facility will soon after start rolling its own steel for a larger US Wind project, Tim Mack, US Wind’s foundation and localization manager, told area business leaders at the Greater Baltimore Committee’s virtual “Newsmaker” speaker series event last Thursday.
In the long-term, officials for the Baltimore-based offshore wind development company said they envision the Sparrows Point factory being used to produce turbine components for renewable energy companies across the East Coast.
At Tradepoint Atlantic last summer, US Wind announced they had agreed to lease a 90-acre tract of waterfront land, which was at one time occupied by Bethlehem Steel’s shipyard complex, in order to build on it a steel fabrication facility to support the company’s wind energy endeavors. In December last year, Maryland’s Public Service Commission awarded the company renewable energy credits for their second proposed wind farm project, which, if approved by the federal government, will rely on the Sparrows Point Steel factory to build components for turbines.
US Wind plans to begin construction on the Sparrows Point Steel facility in early 2023, so that by mid-2024 the factory can start production by welding together imported segments of monopiles, the steel foundations which hold wind turbines into the ocean floor, Mack said, outlining the company’s timeline during Thursday’s GBC event.
The welding would take place in the same building where Bethlehem Steel shipyard workers once assembled the hulls of Liberty ships, the last building left there from the Bethlehem Steel era, Mack added.
After being pieced together and getting finishing touches, the monopiles will be rolled aboard ships and taken to US Wind’s 80,000-acre lease area off the coast of Ocean City for their 22-turbine MarWin project, which was originally approved in 2017 and is expected start generating energy in 2025.
The offshore wind company plans to source all of its secondary steelwork— decks, ladders and access platforms for crews— from within Maryland, Mack said.
After the factory is done producing monopiles for MarWin, US Wind has bigger plans for Sparrows Point Steel in their larger, 55-turbine Momentum Wind project, proposed to be located in a different section of the same lease area off the coast of Ocean City. Starting in 2025, they plan for the factory to start rolling massive steel plates into 150-ton cans to build their own monopiles.
“It’s kind of like the Stanley Cup. You’re going to weld a lot of rings together, and they’re gonna get longer and longer, until at the end of the day you have a really long monopile,” Mack said.
The Momentum Wind project is awaiting federal permitting from the U.S. Department of the Interior, and an environmental review, Nancy Sopko, the company’s director of external affairs, said Thursday. If approved, the wind farm is expected to come online in 2026.
But the two US Wind projects are only the beginning for Sparrows Point Steel, company officials hope. They said that in the long term, they plan for the facility to produce turbine components for the East Coast’s renewable energy industry, a regional enterprise that is “literally materializing out of nowhere,” Mack said.
“Sparrows Point Steel is going to make the Baltimore region, and Maryland, a central hub for domestic manufacturing in offshore wind, because Sparrows Point Steel is only the second facility of its kind proposed in the United States,” Sopko said, also adding that a goal set by the Biden administration to deploy 30,000 megawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030 will greatly increase demand for turbine parts throughout the country.
“This is a hub, but it’s also a hub that’s going to provide very specific skillsets to the industry, and it’s going to attract others,” Mack said.
In their lease area off the coast of Ocean City, US Wind would still have “a fair amount of space” for more turbines, as well, Sopko said.
In the future, US Wind sees the Sparrows Point facility being able to produce from 100 to 120 steel monopiles each year, requiring 375 to 550 laborers in three shifts, Mack said.
“We’re going to be looking to the region, for a lot of people, to help us be successful on this,” he said.
To get there, the company is planning to announce details on training courses and feeder programs at area schools “in the near future,” according to Mack. They’ve also signed labor agreements with three labor unions, including the United Steelworkers, who are “integral” in employment plans for Sparrows Point Steel and will be doing “most of the staffing” at the factory.
Ørsted, another renewable energy developer leasing space at both Tradepoint Atlantic and off the coast of Ocean City, is constructing a similar steel fabrication facility for its offshore wind projects. The Danish company announced in Caroline County last October they would set up the factory in Federalsburg, in partnership with Delaware-based manufacturer Crystal Steel Fabricators.