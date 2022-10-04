A Baltimore theater group prepares to take the stage Friday, Oct. 14, for a dramatization of Edgar Allan Poe’s well-known short stories.
The players of the National Edgar Allan Poe Theater have rehearsed lines, set the stage and tailored costumes for a night of “music, magic and mayhem” as described on their website.
“Edgar Allan Poe’s Blood, Sweat And Fears” will premiere on stage at FPX Events Live and run for four weekends from Oct. 14 to Nov. 6.
Both Dundalkians and Baltimorians should be entertained with suspense, amazement and a little laughter, as the theater group plans to act out Poe’s three stories: “Berenice,” “A Predicament” and, most famously, “The Tell-Tale Heart.”
According to Alex Zavistovich, president of The National Edgar Allan Poe Theatre, he looks at his relationship with Eastpoint’s own FPX Events Live as a rebirth of “creative expression” for the Dundalk community.
“We hope that this is going to be the beginning of a renaissance of performing arts and other creative expression in Dundalk,” Zavistovich said.
Though the show’s script was based on Zavistovich’s idea, it was co-written by the theatre’s Director of Education Jennifer Restak and Professor Richard J. Hand of the University of East Anglia in the United Kingdom.
The National Edgar Allan Poe Theatre has also received critical acclaim for their radio shows before hitting the performance stage.
For the past three years, The National Edgar Allan Poe Theatre have produced 19 radio drama “re-imagining of the best-known works of the master of horror and suspense” on Baltimore’s public radio station WYPR.
Since then, the theater group has received recognition as a Gold Level Selection in the Hear Now Festival 2020 by the National Audio Theatre Festival.
Zavistovich now says Oct. 14 will be the group’s debut production that will encompass a live stage and auditorium crowd.
“Over the past couple of years, we’ve been doing radio-drama adaptations of the works of Edgar Allan Poe,” Zavistovich said. “This is the first full blown theatrical stage production that we’ve ever done.”
The show also has called on the experience of director Jay D. Brock to navigate the creative vision of “Edgar Allan Poe’s Blood, Sweat And Fears” on stage. Brock has been heralded by the press as “theatrically inventive,” “quite powerful,” and received “with very strong applause”.
Teaching at the Catholic University in D.C. for over a decade, Brock has the experience of directing for 20 years with over 30 plays across Maryland, Virginia, New York and California.
Brock says the process of the preparing this show is “a little unusual” in the sense of pivoting the theatre group from radio shows to live performances in-person. The real challenge was finding a way to connect the three featured stories — “Berenice,” “The Predicament” and “The Tell-Tale Heart” — together.
“Part of this process requires some of the writers on the Poe [radio] adaptations to go back and rethink them for the stage,” Brock said.
According to Brock, the show’s playwrights had to write a “meta-narrative” so the three stories all tie into each other in an overarching plot — for continuity’s sake.
With the meta-narrative written in full, the show’s cast of delightful actors have now been rehearsing for over a month in preparation for the mid-October premiere.
“This is a lot of fun — I think people will like this — and right now people could really use an aversion to having a point drilled at them,” Brock said.
The premiere is right around the corner and any interested person can grab tickets at either websites of The National Edgar Allan Poe Theater or FPX Events Live.
“We’re very pleased that Dundalk itself has a couple of different community theaters and we’re hopeful that we’re able to bring a taste of professional production to the area,” Zavistovich said.