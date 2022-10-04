Poe 4

“Edgar Allen Poe’s Blood, Sweat and Fears” will premiere at FPX Events Live on Friday, October 14, at 8 p.m.

 Photo by Ben Terzi

A Baltimore theater group prepares to take the stage Friday, Oct. 14, for a dramatization of Edgar Allan Poe’s well-known short stories.

The players of the National Edgar Allan Poe Theater have rehearsed lines, set the stage and tailored costumes for a night of “music, magic and mayhem” as described on their website.