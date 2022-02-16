A former “The Wire” actor from Dundalk who has started back into a rap career was joined in his first solo album by a handful of local musicians and a few of his idols, including two members of the influential 90s group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.
The features by Krayzie Bone and Layzie Bone on the album “Suicide Love Letterz,” released Monday by 39-year-old Damien Reign, a Dundalk local whose given name is Gary Senkus, came out of a dark period for the local musician, who said he had struggled with depression and thoughts of suicide in recent years.
Senkus said he was motivated to produce the album, which focuses on suicide awareness and mental health, when his teenage daughter had pulled him aside while he was struggling depressive thoughts during the holiday season in 2020, shortly after his then-fiance had left him.
He said that he had been lying in bed and having suicidal thoughts one day, when his daughter confronted him.
“She knew what was up. I didn’t say anything to her, she just knew,” Senkus said.
He said his daughter then pushed him to follow a lifelong dream and perform with a group he had always wanted to work alongside.
For Senkus, who grew up listening to, and performing, hip-hop in the 90s, that had to be Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.
After a couple of calls and what Senkus amounted to “divine intervention,” that dream became true.
Senkus tried Krayzie Bone first— they knew each other from the set of HBO’s “The Wire,” where Senkus had played the Southeast Baltimore drug dealer “Frog” in four episodes. While the two haven’t been in frequent contact over the past two decades since the show, Krayzie Bone gave Senkus a call soon after receiving a message about what had been going on.
“He calls me, and prays for me,” Senkus said. “This is a millionaire, a multi-millionaire, Grammy-winning artist, on Christmas, stops what he’s doing to call me and make sure I’m ok. That was huge.”
Krayzie Bone and Layzie Bone both hopped in for a feature on the album. But Senkus’ persistent daughter pushed him harder.
“At first, I was going to do that song with Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, and that was going to be the end of that,” Senkus said. “But, baby girl wasn’t having that.”
With his daughter’s wish, the local rapper set out for more, and picked up collaborations from other rappers, such as La’Keith Rashad, Krizz Kaliko and “Struggle” Jennings, who is the step-grandson of outlaw country pioneer Wayne Jennings, and grandson of rock guitarist Duane Eddy and Jessi Colter.
Local folks also jumped in: members of the Dundalk band Pink Elefants are heavily featured on Senkus’ album, as well as country musician Dwayne Wilson and Steve Monie, who owns The New American Tattoo Company on Eastern Avenue.
The 39-year-old rapper said he hopes the album can push those who are struggling with similar mental health issues to seek help.
“Don’t fight it alone if you don’t have to,” Senkus said, noting that isolation from the pandemic can make it difficult for those in need to get support.
The thought of suicide “came from left field for me,” he said. “I didn’t really understand this part of myself.”
He was later able to seek help, and better understood the issue when hearing about family members who had similar struggles.
The National Suicide Prevent Lifeline can be reached at 1-800-273-8255 or text HELLO to 741741, which is the crisis text line.
People in need may also call Maryland’s helpline from the state health department. Someone is available 24/7 by calling 211 and pressing 1 or texting a ZIP code to 898-211. For more information, go online to 211md.org.