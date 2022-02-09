The ‘67 Patriots will celebrate their 55th reunion on April 30, 2022, from 7 to 11 p.m. at Columbus Gardens, 4301 Klosterman Ave., Nottingham, Md. 21236. The Patapsco classes of 1966 and 1965 are also invited to attend. Cost is $40 per person, includes buffet and cash bar. RSVP by sending an email to massar67@yahoo.com before April 1.
Dundalk High School Class of 1972
The ‘72 Owls are celebrating their 50th reunion on Sept. 17, 2022, from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Columbus Gardens, 4301 Klosterman Ave., Nottingham, Md. 21236. Cost is $60 per person, and includes dinner and an open bar. Tickets will not be mailed, or sold at the door, there will be a ticket reservation list at the door. To attend, write a check payable to Dundalk High School Class of 1972 and mail to Joan Johns, 9008 Avenue B, Edgemere, MD 21219. Those with questions may contact Claudette at 410-375-3462, Theresa at 410-299-1926, Kate at 443-910-6321 or Murv at 240-899-9204.
Dundalk High School Class of 1971
The Owls’ Class of 1971 is celebrating their 50 reunion on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 from 7 to 11 p.m. at Columbus Gardens, 4301 Klosterman Ave., Nottingham, MD 21236. Cost is $60 per person, and includes bull roast dinner, open bar, and music by “The Gigs”. Dress is casual. To purchase tickets contact Michele Biermann, 410-294-5058 or Paula Rothe, 443-804-7737. Make checks payable to: Michele Biermann and mail to her at 958 Lance Avenue, Essex, MD 21221. Last day to purchase tickets is Sept. 9.