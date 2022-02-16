The ‘67 Patriots will celebrate their 55th reunion on April 30, 2022, from 7 to 11 p.m. at Columbus Gardens, 4301 Klosterman Ave., Nottingham, Md. 21236. The Patapsco classes of 1966 and 1965 are also invited to attend. Cost is $40 per person, includes buffet and cash bar. RSVP by sending an email to massar67@yahoo.com before April 1.
Dundalk High School Class of 1972
The ‘72 Owls are celebrating their 50th reunion on Sept. 17, 2022, from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Columbus Gardens, 4301 Klosterman Ave., Nottingham, Md. 21236. Cost is $60 per person, and includes dinner and an open bar. Tickets will not be mailed, or sold at the door, there will be a ticket reservation list at the door. To attend, write a check payable to Dundalk High School Class of 1972 and mail to Joan Johns, 9008 Avenue B, Edgemere, MD 21219. Those with questions may contact Claudette at 410-375-3462, Theresa at 410-299-1926, Kate at 443-910-6321 or Murv at 240-899-9204.
Dundalk High School Class of 1971
The Owls’ Class of 1971 is celebrating their 50 reunion on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 from 7 to 11 p.m. at Columbus Gardens, 4301 Klosterman Ave., Nottingham, MD 21236. Cost is $60 per person, and includes bull roast dinner, open bar, and music by “The Gigs”. Dress is casual. To purchase tickets contact Michele Biermann, 410-294-5058 or Paula Rothe, 443-804-7737. Make checks payable to: Michele Biermann and mail to her at 958 Lance Avenue, Essex, MD 21221. Last day to purchase tickets is Sept. 9.
Patapsco High School Class of 1972
The Patriots' Class of 1972 will celebrate their 50th Reunion on Saturday, Oct. 8th, 2022 from 7 to 11 p.m. at Dundalk American Legion Post 38, 3300 Dundalk Avenue.