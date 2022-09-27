SPARROWS POINT — The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) is moving to the next phase of its $32.5 million project to replace three bridges at the Sparrows Point Boulevard/Wharf Road interchange in southeastern Baltimore County, just south of I-695.
Crews are working day and night throughout the week to shift northbound and southbound traffic from the future northbound side of the MD 151 bridge over Wharf Road onto the new southbound side of the bridge.
The bridge will remain open for two-way traffic during construction, but drivers can expect temporary lane closures during construction. The overall project is expected to be completed by summer 2024. MDOT SHA contractor The Six-M Company Inc., of Delta, Pa., is performing the work.
Beginning Oct. 1, Maryland’s Move Over Law will require motorists to make a lane change or slow down when approaching any stopped, standing or parked vehicle displaying hazard warning lights, road flares or other caution signals. The expanded law is in place to protect emergency responders and motorists who encounter a roadside emergency. Motorists in need may dial #77 on their mobile device for roadside assistance.
MDOT SHA reminds drivers on the road to stay alert, avoid distractions, focus on driving and look for reduced speed limits as well as other driving pattern changes.