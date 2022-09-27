Road Work

SPARROWS POINT — The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) is moving to the next phase of its $32.5 million project to replace three bridges at the Sparrows Point Boulevard/Wharf Road interchange in southeastern Baltimore County, just south of I-695.

Crews are working day and night throughout the week to shift northbound and southbound traffic from the future northbound side of the MD 151 bridge over Wharf Road onto the new southbound side of the bridge.