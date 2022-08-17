Saturday Wake Up — Stretch & Strength, Saturday, August 20th & 27th at 9:30 a.m. (Virtual)
End your week and start your weekend with Karen Daniels in this virtual exercise class you can do from the comfort of your home. See staff for Zoom link.
Saturday Wake Up — Stretch & Strength, Saturday, August 20th & 27th at 9:30 a.m. (Virtual)
End your week and start your weekend with Karen Daniels in this virtual exercise class you can do from the comfort of your home. See staff for Zoom link.
Bingo — Wednesdays, August 24th and 31st from 1:00 p.m. — 3:00 p.m., Cafeteria
Join fellow members as you play one of the favorite games of all time! Good luck to all! Receive a delicious treat from Miss Twist Ice Cream on August 24th after Bingo.
PALS (People Adjusting to Life Situations) — Thursday, August 18th at 11 a.m..
Maureen of Hope Health, leads discussions about day to day issues/concerns we as older adults face. This is an opportunity to discuss changes in your life and learn coping skills for handling those changes.
Luau Festival — Thursday August 18th, noon– 3 p.m.
Join the center for an afternoon of Hawaiian fun with live entertainment by Meki’s Tamure Polynesian Arts Group and a delicious meal catered by Cruisers. Cost: $12.00.
Safety Tips — Friday, August 19th at 11 a.m. — 11:45 a.m.
Join Officer Bryan Dietsch as he shares safety tips on using the ATM.
Meditation with Bev Wall – Tuesday, August 23rd 10 a.m. –10:30 a.m., Annex
Join members and staff for a free 15 minute mediation session with Bev Wall. You must sign up at the front desk by 8-19.
Miss Twist Ice Cream Truck – Wednesday August 24th 3 p.m. – 4 p.m., Ateaze Main Entrance
Following Bingo, stop by Miss Twist Ice Cream truck for a special treat to celebrate the end of the summer.
New Member Orientation — Thursday, August 25th at 10 a.m. — 11 a.m.
Join us to learn about and tour the Center to get to know the building and class layout.
The center will be closed Friday, August 26, 2022 for Staff Learning Day.
Happy Hour, Friday, August 26th from 3 p.m. — 6 p.m.
Meet up with other members, friends and family at Seasons Mariner.
Fitness Center, Monday thru Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Make getting in shape your goal for before summer comes at Ateaze’s Fitness Center. Membership is $25.00 for 3 months/$100 per year. Treadmills, recumbent bikes, elliptical, leg curl and more.
Travel Trips
Nashville, Tennessee
Sept. 12-17
Enjoy six days and five nights touring historic Nashville, performances at the Grand Ole Opry and the Texas Troubadour Theatre and more on this fun-filled trip. Cost: $1,239 (single) / $880 (double).
Dutch Apple Dinner Theater
Lancaster, PA
Oct. 13
Live production of “Saturday Night Fever” with a buffet lunch. Cost: $105.
For more information call the Travel Office at 410-285-0481.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.