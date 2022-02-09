• Hot Dogs & Bingo will be held Friday, Feb. 11 at noon. We’re back!! Join fellow members as you play one of the favorite games of all time! Bingo cards are $3. Please note, must sign-up for hot dogs in advance.
•Crafting with Cherie & Kathy will be held Friday, Feb. 11 at 2 p.m. Kathy & Cherie assist you in making a beaded heart ornament for Valentines Day. Give as a gift or show off at your home. Hybrid class; please ask a staff person for link.
• PALS (People Adjusting to Life Situations) will meet Thursday, Feb. 17 at 11 a.m. Maureen of Hope Health leads discussions about mental health and day to day issues from an older adult’s perspective. As you address changes in your life, allow this group to support you.
• “Ted Talk”: What is Melatonin? will be presented Monday, Feb. 14, 1:30 p.m. Dr. Sanjeep Jauhar discusses how your emotions change the shape of your heart. Call staff for the link to this very informative presentation.
•Online Shopping with Officer Dietsch will be presented Friday, Feb. 18 at 11 a.m. Officer Bryan Dietsch discuss the things you should be aware of and wary about with on-line shopping.
• Pets on Wheels will visit on Thursday, Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. Chrissy Polchito and her Pug-Chihuahua mix, Lenny, will be making monthly visits to us! If you are a ‘furry’ fan, we highly recommend that you come out for some warmth and companionship — he packs a lot into the hour that he shares with us.
• Happy Hour at Squires will be held Friday, Feb. 25 from 3 to 6 p.m. Meet up with other members, and bring new friends for conversation, lite fare and cocktails! Seating is first come, first served basis and checks are each individual’s responsibility.
• Cash Bingo is held Wednesdays from noon to 3 p.m. Join fellow members as you play one of the favorite games of all time! Good luck to all!
• Work out in the Fitness Center, open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Make getting in shape your goal for before summer comes at Ateaze’s Fitness Center. Membership is $25.00 for 3 months/$100 per year. Treadmills, recumbent bikes, elliptical, leg curl and more.
Travel Trips
For more information call the Travel Office at 410-285-4851.
• Sight and Sound Theater: Enjoy “David” in Lancaster, Pa. on Wednesday, March 22. See the story of David who slew Goliath and became king in colorful splendor. Cost: $135.
• Old Farm House Tea Room in Thomasville, Pa. on Thursday, April 14, 2022 Enjoy a wonderful variety of tea and a delicious meal. Cost: $86.