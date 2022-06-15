Cash Bingo — Every Friday, 12:30 p.m.

Join us for our weekly cash bingo with 23 games, specials and a jackpot. Win $10 on regular games, $20 for specials and a chance for a growing jackpot. Must be a member to play.

Fitness Studio — Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 1 pm; and Friday, 8:30 to 12:00 p.m.

Make getting in shape your goal for summer at the center’s fitness studio. Membership is $15 for three months, $30 for six months and $60 for the entire year. The studio has treadmills, ellipticals, steppers, recumbent bikes, weights and other types of equipment.

Travel Trips

Suicide Bridge

Hurlock, Maryland

June 15

Enjoy steamed crabs in the restaurant and a relaxing boat ride; $110.

Dutch Apple Theater

Lancaster, Pennsylvania

July 13

Enjoy the Disney musical “The Little Mermaid”; $110.

Fisherman’s and Delaware Park

August 17

Enjoy some hot, steamed crabs and then try your hand at games of chance; $103.

Pennsylvania Christmas and Gift Show

November 30

Shop at the country’s largest holiday show. Over 750 vendors and displays; $45.

American Music Theater

December 14

“Home for the Holidays”, and lunch at Hershey Farm; $155.

For more information, call the Travel Office at 410-477-2141.

Jewelry Donations

Do you, or anyone you know, have jewelry you no longer wear but don’t want to throw away? Drop it off here at the center. We will clean it up and put it up for sale in our display cabinet.