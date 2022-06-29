Join us for our weekly cash bingo with 23 games, specials and a jackpot. Win $10 on regular games, $20 for specials and a chance for a growing jackpot. Must be a member to play.
Fitness Studio — Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 1 pm; and Friday, 8:30 to 12:00 p.m.
Make getting in shape your goal for summer at the center’s fitness studio. Membership is $15 for three months, $30 for six months and $60 for the entire year. The studio has treadmills, ellipticals, steppers, recumbent bikes, weights and other types of equipment.
Travel Trips
Dutch Apple Theater
Lancaster, Pennsylvania
July 13
Enjoy the Disney musical “The Little Mermaid”; $110.
Fisherman’s and Delaware Park
August 17
Enjoy some hot, steamed crabs and then try your hand at games of chance; $103.
Pennsylvania Christmas and Gift Show
November 30
Shop at the country’s largest holiday show. Over 750 vendors and displays; $45.
American Music Theater
December 14
“Home for the Holidays”, and lunch at Hershey Farm; $155.
For more information, call the Travel Office at 410-477-2141.
Jewelry Donations
Do you, or anyone you know, have jewelry you no longer wear but don’t want to throw away? Drop it off here at the center. We will clean it up and put it up for sale in our display cabinet.