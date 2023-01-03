An 85-year-old man died in a house fire in the Sparrows Point community, last Thursday, as fire engines responded to the 2500 block of Snyder Avenue around 2:20 a.m.
According to the Baltimore County Fire Department, the victim was identified as Joseph Nickoles.
Officials say they believe the fire originated in the bathroom, however the cause is still under investigation.
“The flames were just coming out of everywhere,” neighbor Clayton Williams said. “My neighbors knocked on my door and that’s how I found out about it — I could kind of see the orange glow but I thought somebody was dropping off someone.”
Anthony Esposito, one of Nickoles’s neighbors, tried pounding on the victim’s door as soon as he saw the fire.
“I heard the popping and cracking, and I looked out I saw a glow coming from the house, and I knew there was an old man in there,” Esposito said.
Esposito alerted the surrounding neighbors of the fire, warning them to move their vehicles away from the scene.
“First, I beat on the door to see if he was up but it was spreading so fast I started waking neighbors up, and then I went back over and try to kick the door in,” Esposito said. “But the smoke was coming through the wooded door and the windows started exploding — by that time the whole front of the house had gone up [in flames].”
Esposito says he remembers Nickoles as Mr. Joe. He would talk with his neighbor on Nickoles’s porch from time to time.
Samantha Schaffer, Nickoles’s granddaughter, said her family was in “complete shock when they found out.”
She described her grandfather’s house after the fire as being “a complete wreck.”
“This can’t be true,” Schaffer said when she first found out about Nickoles’s passing.
According to Schaffer, last week’s tragic events marked the second time a fire had started in that house, as Nickoles’s wife Nancy died when her oxygen tank caught fire from a cigarette in 2019.
“My grandfather was very protective, very, very funny,” Schaffer said. “I remember last Christmas he dressed up like Santa Claus and he would always try to cheer kids up — he always tried to help others.”
Working as a longshoreman for 40 years, Schaffer says she remembers her grandfather as a caring man who would donate towards animal shelters and homeless shelters.
The Baltimore County fire station and multiple news organizations covering last Thursday’s fire misspelled Joseph Nickoles’s last name.
Schaffer says she messaged the fire department to tell officials they had spelled her late-grandfather’s name incorrectly, but the department has yet to correct the victim’s name.
“It hasn’t hit me too bad yet, but I know it will,” Schaffer said. “It’s been very tough, I could not stop sobbing — it was terrible.”