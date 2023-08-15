Last Friday, Aug. 11, work began on a new park in Sparrows Point on the former site of Bethlehem Steel.

Baltimore County Executive John Olszewski Jr. and Department of Recreation and Parks officials joined state and local elected leaders and community members to break ground for the new Sparrows Point Park — a major milestone in the transformation of a portion of the former steel mill property into a sustainably designed and accessible 21st-century park.


  