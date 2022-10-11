Kieth Merryman went to Merchants in the Park dressed at Willy Wonka from the original movie.
Parents and their children walk around Merchants in the Park dressed in their Halloween costumes.
Courtney Singleton poses with her daughter Karleigh in their matching pumpkin costumes.
Dressed as a demogorgan from Stranger Things, Blazedyn Barger stands next to his little brother Ryder, who went as a dragon.
As the final dates for Merchants in the Park wind down, the local Dundalk event put on a halloween special for local kids to get a head start on some needed trick-or-treating.
Community children throughout Dundalk and Edgemere tugged on their parents’ hands to rush them to the park event, so they wouldn’t miss out on candy bars and delicious treats.
From dragons and demogorgons to princesses and pumpkins, children of all ages were particularly excited to show off the irholiday costumes at Merchants in the Park before Halloween.
“I’m like a huge Stranger Things fan,” said local boy Blazedyn Barger who dressed as the Demogorgon creature from the popular Netflix series.
