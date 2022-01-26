State environmental regulators last week filed a lawsuit against Baltimore City alleging environmental law violations at the city’s two sewage treatment plants, claiming the over-polluted discharge the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant has “contaminated the surface waters of Back River and Bear Creek.”
The Maryland Department of the Environment is asking a judge to order the city into compliance with their pollutant discharge permits, and to fine the city up to $10,000 for each of thousands of days worth of alleged violations at the Back River plant, which is located within Dundalk but is city-side property, as well as the the Patapsco Wastewater Treatment Plant in Wagner’s Point.
In the lawsuit, the state accuses the city of breaking their sewage discharge permits’ limits on discharging pollutants into waterways, as well as failing to report both non-compliance with their permit and sampling results.
The complaint also accuses the city of improperly testing samples, failing to conduct necessary maintenance and not keeping an adequate staff at the plants. During a June inspection at the Back River plant, state regulators discovered that out of the 76 operators there, only two had a permanent license, with the rest holding temporary licenses.
“We’re filing the lawsuit and continuing to increase oversight of the city’s Department of Public Works since we uncovered the full scope of the problem,” MDE Secretary Ben Grumbles said in a press release, noting the state is taking action “in coordination with nongovernmental organizations that have already filed suit and share our goal for protecting local water quality.”
In the release, the department said it is leaving the door open to either suing the city in federal court or joining a federal lawsuit filed by local advocacy group Blue Water Baltimore, but noted they are intending to keep it within the city’s circuit court for now.
Another environmental advocacy group, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, chided state regulators for not taking action soon enough.
“MDE must accept responsibility for the agency’s past failures to adequately inspect and enforce violations at [the sewage plants] and other major pollution permit holders in a timely manner.” Josh Kurtz, the CBF’s executive director, said in a statement. “Resources that could have been used to incrementally fix problems at the plants may now be used to defend the city against the state.”
But Kurtz expressed hope the suit was the beginning of “a more active approach” from the state.
“The best way to ensure other wastewater plants, industrial polluters, and large agricultural operations aren’t violating their pollution limits is to enforce the law,” he said.