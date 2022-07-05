TIMONIUM — The 141st Maryland State Fair will be in full swing for three big weekends this year: Thursday, Aug. 25 through Sunday, Aug. 28; Thursday, Sept. 1 through Monday, Sept. 5; and Thursday, Sept. 8 through Monday, Sept. 11 at the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium. Maryland 4-H/FFA and Open Class (general public) exhibitors may pre-register their entries online now through July 31 to compete for ribbons, prizes and bragging rights. The Maryland State Fair offers more than 3,000 competition classes for 4-H/FFA members and/or Open Class exhibitors to enter. The 2022 Premium Catalog, complete with competitions, schedules, rules, regulations and entry forms, is now available online at www.marylandstatefair.com.
“We are thankful to have the opportunity to fulfill the Maryland State Fair & Agricultural Society’s mission to preserve Maryland agriculture and promote its importance to our state, our country and the world,” said Maryland State Fair & Agricultural Society Chairman of the Board Gerry L. Brewster.
The 2022 Maryland State Fair will be complete with Deggeller Attractions Midway and Kiddie Land rides, games and treats, 4-H and Open Home Arts and Farm & Garden exhibits, livestock and horse shows, the Birthing Center, U-Learn Agriculture Education Zone, live Thoroughbred horse racing, live concerts, food and beverages from Maryland’s farms and the Bay in the Maryland Foods Pavilion and the Chesapeake Craft Brew & Wine Garden, commercial and nonprofit organization exhibits, and more.
“The Maryland State Fair recognizes the enduring appeal of Maryland’s citizens, students, and 4-H and FFA members to share their talents and enjoy friendly competition,” said Maryland State Fair General Manager Andy Cashman. “We are proud to provide the opportunity for these individuals from our great state’s cities, towns, farms, mountains and shores to showcase their talents.”
The Farm and Garden competitions at the state fair are accepting entries through July 31, 2022. A complete set of rules, regulations and entry forms is available online at www.marylandstatefair.com, along with information about entry times and judging dates. “There is a renewed interest in home gardening and farming,” said Maryland State Fair Farm & Garden Superintendent Bill Langlotz. “Therefore, we expect additional first-time exhibitors and increased entries in all Farm & Garden categories at this year’s Maryland State Fair.”
Winning entries will be exhibited with their ribbons in the Farm & Garden Building on Thursdays from 5 to 9 p.m. and on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Labor Day Monday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Additionally, a variety of farm product demonstrations will be featured on special days in the Farm & Garden Building.
“Our goal is to provide a variety of safe, enjoyable and educational experiences to help make memories for a lifetime for thousands of exhibitors and hundreds of thousands of Fair fans,” said Maryland State Fair & Agricultural Society President Donna G. Myers.