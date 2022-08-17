TIMONIUM — The sights and sounds of summer fun, fair foods and farm animals will soon return to Baltimore County for the 141st Maryland State Fair. The fair will stretch across three weekends this year: Thursday, Aug. 25 through Sunday, Aug. 28; Thursday, Sept. 1 through Monday, Sept. 5; and Thursday, Sept. 8 through Sunday, Sept. 11.
Buildings open on Thursdays from 5 to 9 p.m. and Carnival Midway opens from 5 p.m. to closing time. On Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Labor Day Monday, buildings will open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Carnival Midway will open from 10 a.m. to closing time. Gates open early at 9 a.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, Sunday and Labor Day Monday for early risers to watch the start of the livestock and horse shows.
Admission is $10 for adults 12 and older; $8 for Seniors ages 62 and up; $5 for children 6 and up; children 5 and under get in free. Rides are individually priced.
“We are thankful to have the opportunity to fulfill the Maryland State Fair & Agricultural Society’s mission to preserve Maryland agriculture and promote its importance to our state, our country and the world,” said Maryland State Fair & Agricultural Society Chairman of the Board Gerry L. Brewster in a news release.
The Maryland State Fair offers more than 3,000 competition classes for 4-H/FFA members and/or Open Class exhibitors to enter and compete for ribbons, prizes and bragging rights.
“There is a renewed interest in home gardening and farming,” said Maryland State Fair Farm & Garden Superintendent Bill Langlotz. “Therefore, we expect additional first-time exhibitors and increased entries in all farm and garden categories at this year’s Maryland State Fair.”
Winning entries will be exhibited with their ribbons in the Farm & Garden Building on Thursdays from 5 to 9 p.m. and on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Labor Day Monday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Additionally, a variety of farm product demonstrations will be featured on special days in the Farm & Garden Building.
“Our goal is to provide a variety of safe, enjoyable and educational experiences to help make memories for a lifetime for thousands of exhibitors and hundreds of thousands of Fair fans,” said Maryland State Fair & Agricultural Society President Donna G. Myers.
The 2022 Maryland State Fair will be complete with Deggeller Attractions Midway and Kiddie Land rides; games and treats; 4-H and Open home arts and farm and garden exhibits; livestock and horse shows; the Birthing Center; U-Learn Agriculture Education Zone; live thoroughbred horse racing; live concerts; food and beverages from Maryland’s farms and the Bay in the Maryland Foods Pavilion and the Chesapeake Craft Brew & Wine Garden; commercial and nonprofit organization exhibits; and more.
Live thoroughbred horse racing will take place Aug. 26–28 and Sept. 2–5. Post time is set at 12:40 p.m. Fairgoers may watch and wager on the races in the grandstand seats as thoroughbreds round the 5/8-mile track, or relax in the air-conditioned OTB Center inside.
During the final weekend, the “Live! ON TRACK!” concert series will feature live shows by rapper Nelly (7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9), country stars Niko Moon and Lauren Alaina (7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10), and legendary rock band Styx (6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11).
“We are pleased to host the Maryland State Fair this summer with thousands of talented individuals and fun-loving fairgoers participating from Maryland’s great cities, towns, farms, mountains and shores,” said Maryland State Fair General Manager Andy Cashman.