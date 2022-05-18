Every time Charlene Smith-Scott enters the Holiday Manor, a licensed care home for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, she is greeted warmly by the three men who live there.
“It is just as much my home as it is their home,” said direct support professional Smith-Scott, who manages the house for The Arc Baltimore, a nonprofit providing disability services and support. “The guys who live here are my family.”
Smith-Scott, a Nottingham resident, was recently honored with the organization’s Award for Career Excellence in Direct Support during its annual meeting.
“Charlene is what I would want to copy if I were creating a Direct Support Professional,” The Arc’s Director of Community Living Arista Williams said of Smith-Scott. “There is nothing she wouldn’t do for (the men at Holiday Manor).”
Smith-Scott said she does a lot of work behind the scenes, and she was very appreciative of the recognition and of her staff, whose commitment, she said, is “mind-blowing.”
“I don’t know what else I would do if I was not working at the Arc,” Smith-Scott said. “I feel like my presence has such a great impact on the lives (of people with disabilities). If you meet the guys in this house, you can tell they are loved and well taken care of.”
A large part of Smith-Scott’s job, she said, since she joined the Arc in 1992, is to make sure individuals with disabilities, such as the three men in Holiday Manor, are not taken advantage of, and are “seen, heard and valued.”
“The most important thing is to make sure they have meaningful relationships, and that they have the resources they need or want to live the best life they possibly can,” she said.
She works to improve the quality of life for the men at Holiday Manor, often finding fun activities indoor and outdoor for all of them to do together, or even going on vacation or to festivals with them.
“It is always a holiday at Holiday Manor,” she said. “The guys bring sunshine and joy to my life all the time.”