Dear District 6:
UPDATE ON “IN GOD WE TRUST” LICENSE PLATES
The MVA Organizational Tag Program allows for the creation of a license plate with a slogan, such as “In God We Trust,” without the need for passage of legislation. It is required that the plate be associated with a non-profit with at least 25 members who are registered drivers. I am working to see if this a good way to allow us to bring Marylanders the option to express their faith on their license plates.
MORE MARYLAND
529 NEWS
In light of the hearings before House and Senate Committees, Maryland 529 has allocated more staff and resources toward improving communication with account holders affected by the interest rate calculation error. Maryland 529 has designated a legislative liaison to connect with legislators and their impacted constituents. Thank you to everyone who has reached out about this issue so far. If you live in the 6th district and are experiencing issues with your Maryland 529 plan, please contact our office.
VETERANS ISSUES
The Veterans Caucus is made up of legislators who have served in the military. In order to advocate for Maryland veterans and their families, the Veterans Caucus introduces and supports legislation pertaining to things such as veterans’ benefits, retirement income taxes, healthcare, and more. As the Vice Chair of the Veterans Caucus, I am working hard to ensure that all veterans in the State of Maryland have a voice and are being properly taken care of.
Governor Wes Moore recently unveiled two of his legislative proposals for veterans:
- The “Keep our Heroes Home Act” would increase the military retirement income tax exemption to $25,000 in Tax Year 2023 and to $40,000 in Tax Year 2024 and each year thereafter.
- The “Healthcare for Heroes Act” would allow members of the Maryland National Guard and their families to receive health and dental care for free if they are eligible for Tri-Care Reserve Select.
I will be working with the Governor and the rest of the Veterans Caucus to ensure that we are doing everything we can to help our veterans.
MY STATEMENT ON
SENATE BILL 1
Many of you in the 6th District are concerned about Senate Bill 1, and I want to make my position clear to everyone:
Senate Bill 1 is another piece of legislation that will further strip Marylanders of their basic rights to defend themselves. This legislation is unconstitutional and directly conflicts with the United States Supreme Court Ruling in its recent Bruen decision.
Prohibiting law abiding citizens the right to carry a firearm themselves in public places, such as restaurants, movie theaters, and the like, further infringes on a citizen’s right to protect themselves.
With recent shootings in public places all over the Country, it is imperative that citizens use their second amendment rights to protect themselves no matter where they go.
The Maryland State Legislature has a responsibility to our constituents to address the violent crime currently plaguing our communities every day. We cannot do that by criminalizing our law-abiding citizens.
CONCERNING BUDGET
ISSUES
Minimum Wage Increase:
The new budget aims to accelerate the minimum wage increase to $15 per hour. The real concern is that this budget would also index minimum wage increases to inflation. This is also how Maryland’s gas tax operates. This means that Maryland would have an automatic minimum wage increase, which has the potential to be detrimental to businesses across Maryland, and in particular, small businesses that cannot afford to pay such high wages.
Cuts to Maryland
BOOST Program:
The new budget would significantly cut funding for, and essentially phase out the Maryland BOOST Scholarship, which thousands of lower income families use. This program increases educational opportunities for children and allows parents to send their children to non-public schools.
NEWS FOR THE
6TH DISTRICT
Soup for the Soul Bond Initiative:
I am sponsoring a bond initiative that would award $500,000 to Soup for the Soul in Dundalk. Soup for the Soul is fighting food insecurity in the Dundalk area by providing food for those in need. This money would not only go directly toward the feeding people in need but will also allow Soup for the Soul to buy their property, so they continue their important work for years to come.
POLAR BEAR PLUNGE
On Thursday, Feb. 2, I will be plunging with many of my fellow Maryland Senators and Delegates during the Maryland Legislative Polar Bear Plunge. If you are able, please consider donating to the PLUNGE. All donations through my page will go directly to Special Olympics Maryland. The process is fast, easy, and secure. Thanks so much for your support!
You can donate here: https://support.somd.org/fundraiser/4396677
SCHOLARSHIPS
My office is now accepting applications for Senatorial Scholarships for the 2023-2024 academic year. This scholarship is for all eligible college students in District 6. Due to the sensitive nature of identifying information in various documents, applicants must mail their applications through the United States Postal Service. Please note that all applications must be postmarked no later than April 1, 2023 for consideration. If you would like more information on the requirements and how to obtain an application, please contact my office via the email address below.
As always, if you have any questions, concerns, or ideas, please contact my office at johnnyray.salling@senate.state.md.us or at (410) 841-3587. The most efficient way to contact my office is through email, however, we do check our voicemails often and will do our best respond in a timely manner.
Sincerely,
Senator Johnny Ray Salling