State's environment head "outraged" by Back River pollution findings

The state’s environmental head told delegates that regulators were “outraged” by their findings in pollution investigations at the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant, as local lawmakers file legislation aimed at finding solutions for the Baltimore City-owned sewage facility.
At a Monday hearing, Maryland Secretary of the Environment Ben Grumbles told a panel of delegates that “severe penalties and closer scrutiny need to happen” at the city’s two wastewater treatment plants, which are the subject of a recently-filed lawsuit alleging they violated several sewage regulations.
Grumbles said that as the lawsuit plays on, the state’s Department of the Environment and the city’s public works department have “had some good meetings” about fixing the issues at the troubled Back River plant, adding he believes city officials are “stepping up their game” as far as managing the facilities.
He attributed issues at the sewage treatment centers to COVID-19-related workforce shortages, as well as an overall “failure to operate and maintain” the facilities, which regulators found were polluting surrounding waterways with sewage and chemicals beyond what the city’s permit allows.
“We identified 30 to 40 different problems” at the facilities, Grumbles noted, including a lack of reporting of discharge into the Back and Patapsco rivers. He said the lawsuit would “get much more control and scrutiny, judicially enforceable, to hold their feet to the fire.”
“I know my community has been putting up with the, I hate to say this, the odor for some time, and it’s getting worse, it’s not getting better,” Del. Ric Metzgar, who represents the area surrounding the Back River plant, told Grumbles, also adding that Dundalk and Essex locals “are in outrage. They’re selling their homes and leaving the area.”
Another local delegate blamed the state on letting the situation get this far, as the violations at both plants had been reported to the MDE before environmental nonprofit Blue Water Baltimore tested waters there and brought the overages into the public eye.
“It’s frankly just inexcusable,” Del. Robin Grammer, who also represents District 6, said this week. “It’s a complete failure by Ben Grumbles, it’s a complete failure by the state.”
Grammer filed legislation this week which would mandate the MDE to monitor waste discharges and require the department to hire an inspector for any wastewater treatment plant that fails to meet certain regulations.
The bill would also require the MDE to study if waste discharges are impacting local midge populations, which he suspects are rising in the area due to the plant’s pollution of Back River.
“What I hear from every single constituent who lives in a .5-mile radius [of the river] is that this is the worst we’ve seen, with the midge issue, in the past 20 or so years,” Grammer said, also noting that the Hogan administration has agreed to match county money with state funds to treat the river using a helicopter-applied larvicide.
A separate bill filed by Del. Bob Long would require an MDE-appointed independent commission to oversee and publicize water quality testing at the two wastewater treatment plants, and implement midge-control procedures there.
The bill would also mandate the city to alert the public of sewage overflows through online notifications and local media alerts.
“We have constituents that swim around the area,” the Dundalk delegate said in a statement regarding the bill. “No one should have to swim in raw sewage. This is unacceptable.”